NERC has advised prepaid meter users in Nigeria to update their meters by the deadline of November 2024

The commission stated that after the deadline, consumers who fail to upgrade may not be able to recharge their electricity

The update is straightforward and does not affect customers' meter units or cause their meters to run faster than usual

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has again reminded Nigerians to update their meters before the deadline of November 2024.

The Commission released the message through its official X account on Tuesday, August 8, 2024, urging electricity consumers to take action before the deadline.

Nigerians are asked to update meters Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

The commission warned that after the deadline, consumers who fail to upgrade may not be able to recharge their electricity.

NERC tweeted:

"Have you updated your Meter yet? From November 2024, you may not be able to recharge your meter without updating. However, updating is easy and free.

"DisCos have already commenced issuance of 2 free Key Change Tokens (KCTs) which will update your meter.

"The update will not affect the units in your meter, nor will it make your meter run faster than usual. Contact your DisCo for more information."

