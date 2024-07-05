Motorists who use compressed natural gas (CNG) as fuel in their cars and trucks have shared their experience buying from a newly opened NNPC gas station

One of the motorists revealed that he spent just N6,000 to fuel his car, which would have cost him N30,000 if it were to be petrol

NNPC has promised to make CNG more available for Nigerians, with 100 more stations planned in the months ahead

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has encouraged Nigerians to convert their vehicles to run on compressed natural gas (CNG).

According to the oil company, CNG is a cheaper fuel alternative that can save 40% of the cost of buying Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol.

Managing Director, NNPC Retail Limited, Huub Stokman, stated this during the commissioning of 11 CNG stations across various locations in Abuja and Lagos on Thursday, July 4.

Stokman explained that CNG is a cheaper alternative than petrol in Nigeria.

His words:

“Adding CNG to NNPC stations provides Nigeria with an affordable alternative to existing fuel products. CNG will be about 40 per cent cheaper than petrol in Nigeria.

He also announced that 100 CNG stations would be functional nationwide in 12 months, Punch reports.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, Mele Kyari, said the company and its partners were developing infrastructures to bring CNG closer to end users.

Kyari said:

“It is cheaper and cleaner fuel and it is accessible. What we are going to do is to roll it out across all the states of the federation and it is already a work in progress."

Shettima Imam, the Executive Vice President of Cleanergy Innovation Ltd, partner of NNPC, added:

“These CNG filling stations show the commitment to diversify Nigeria’s energy offerings and promote Mr President’s CNG initiative."

CNG gas

CNG, a compressed fuel gas that is colourless, odourless, and non-corrosive, is being promoted as a substitute for petrol.

Nagendra Verma, Managing Director of NIPCO Gas, indicates that AutoGas for cars, taxis, and tricycles is priced at around N200 per standard cubic foot, while CNG for heavy commercial vehicles is sold at N260 per standard cubic meter (SCM).

Here is the location of the new NNPC CNG stations

Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos

Challenge Bus Stop, Lagos

Mobil Road, Apapa, Lagos

Sangotedo, Lagos

Airport Road, Abuja

Kubwa, Abuja

Sector Centre C District, Abuja

Gaduwa, Abuja, Abuja

Gwagwalada, Abuja

Dutse-Bwari, Abuja

Dei-Dei, Abuja

Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Abuja

Nigerians share experience

Momoh Muazu, a motorist who recently bought CNG for his car, shared his experience.

"If I buy petrol of N30,000 I will use it to cover 250km to N280km every day, today I spend just N6,000 on CNG and cover the same distance. I save N20,000 additional daily.

Another motorist Yekini Akanbi said:

"Before now I used N15,000 to N20,000 to buy petrol but now I use CNG, the maximum I spend is N4,000, sometimes N3,000 to refuel my car."

