NNPC limited has commissioned another 12 Compressed Natural Gas filling plants in Abuja and Lagos

The gas stations are expected to service cars and trucks daily that are running on CNG, a cheaper fuel alternative

The national oil company believes the new stations will help reduce the cost of transportation as more Nigerians convert

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has commissioned 12 new filling stations in Lagos and Abuja specifically for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles.

The newly operational CNG stations, comprising six in Lagos and 6, are part of government efforts to help reduce transportation costs in the country.

NNPCL rolls out 12 new stations for CNG

The new CNG stations add to the recently commissioned station in Ilasamaja, Lagos state.

The price of CNG

CNG is a pressurised fuel gas that is clear, odourless, and non-corrosive, serving as an alternative to petrol.

According to Nagendra Verma, Managing Director of NIPCO Gas, AutoGas for cars, taxis, and tricycles is priced at about N200 per standard cubic foot, while CNG for heavy commercial vehicles is sold at N260 per standard cubic meter (SCM).

Details about the NNPC's new CNG stations

According to the NNPC, the CNG stations are equipped with advanced reciprocating and hydraulic booster compressors, providing a dispensing pressure of 200 bar for CNG vehicles.

CNG is transported to stations in Abuja and Lagos via virtual pipelines from Mother Stations in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, and Ibafo, Ogun State.

The Abuja station will soon be connected to the AKK Pipeline, becoming a Mother CNG station. The stations use gas-driven generators to meet their power needs, reducing carbon emissions.

The CNG station on Airport Road in Abuja includes a 5-bay CNG vehicle conversion workshop, capable of converting 5 to 6 vehicles daily.

Combined, the Abuja and Lagos stations have a dispensing capacity of over 6 million standard cubic feet (MMSCF) of CNG per day, serving approximately 15,000 vehicles daily.

Here is the location of the new stations

Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos

Challenge Bus Stop, Lagos

Mobil Road, Apapa, Lagos

Sangotedo, Lagos

Airport Road, Abuja

Kubwa, Abuja

Sector Centre C District, Abuja

Gaduwa, Abuja, Abuja

Gwagwalada, Abuja

Dutse-Bwari, Abuja

Dei-Dei, Abuja

Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Abuja

Nigerians convert vehicles to use cheaper fuel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that more Nigerians are turning to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to cut fuel expenses, as petrol prices have increased in the past month.

Reports show that some filling stations in certain states are asking motorists to pay up to N937 per litre for petrol.

The cheaper fuel alternative, sold at N200, is becoming more attractive to Nigerians.

