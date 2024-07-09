The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.)The NNPC has mandated all filling stations to stay longer daily amid the ongoing scarcity of petroleum products

The decision NNPC believes will help the distribution of fuel to motorists and stop the long queues

The NNPC has also called on Nigerians to avoid panic buying, assuring that the fuel scarcity situation is being closely monitored and will improve soon

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has announced that fuel stations are to operate longer hours in response to the worsening fuel scarcity across the country.

Dapo Segun, the Executive Vice President of Downstream at NNPC, made this statement during a joint inspection of stations by the firm and officials from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) on Monday, July 8.

Acccording to him the longer hours will help in the supply and distribution of petrol across the country.

NNPC also stated that the turnaround period of PMS trucking is also elongated to ease the situation being witnessed.

Under the NNPC Retail brand in Nigeria, there are over 300 filling stations that operate from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is now expected that the filling stations will be open until 10 p.m. or later.

Why NNPC is increasing work hours?

Speaking to journalists, Segun explained that there was a gap in the ship-to-shore discharge of PMS, which he described as a volatile liquid. He added that during thunderstorms, discharging PMS is not possible, and ship-to-shore movement must be suspended for safety reasons.

His words:

"This also affected the loading of trucks at the depot due to safety concerns, requiring us to suspend operations during thunderstorms, which contributes to the current supply tightness.

"Despite the challenges posed by deteriorated motorways affected by rain and flooding across the country, we will ensure continuous loading throughout the weekend and mobilize trucks as needed.

"We are extending fuel station operating hours and encouraging marketers to collaborate and share stocks.

Rather than having a station with an excess of trucks, they can release those trucks to other stations to improve circulation."

NNPC explains fuel scarcity

Legit.ng had earlier revealed that NNPC Ltd. explained that the fuel queues in the FCT and parts of the country were a result of supply logistics, not availability.

The oil company added that adverse weather conditions, including rainstorms and lightning, affected berthing at jetties, truck load-outs, and transportation of products to filling stations.

Private depots hike prices

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that the private depot owners hiked the ex-depot prices from N630 per litre to N720.

Several filling stations in Lagos, Ogun, and some states have reportedly run out of stock due to the high prices at private depots.

In the past, depot owners sold PMS to marketers between N630 and N650 per litre.

