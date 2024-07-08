NNPC has predicted a significant drop in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Nigeria as adoption increases

The belief is that when major gas projects are completed, the cost of CNG, currently priced around 200, will drop further

More Nigerians are converting their vehicles to CNG-compatible systems and taking advantage of new filling stations currently being set up

Cleanergy Innovation Limited (CIL), a partner of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has projected a significant drop in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) once the Ajaokuta Kaduna Kano (AKK) Gas pipeline becomes operational.

Shettima Bukhar Imam, CIL's Executive Vice Chairman, stated this at the inauguration of an NNPCL CNG station in Abuja.

NNPC opens more CNG filling station Photo credit: nnpclimited

Source: Twitter

Imam reassured journalists at the event that increased demand for CNG will not lead to price hikes, unlike Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

He cited the AKK pipeline as a major project that will make CNG even cheaper for Nigerians.

The pipeline is scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2025.

CNG price to drop

The CIC boss noted that the AKK pipeline project will make gas distribution more efficient.

His words"

"With the AKK pipeline in place, gas distribution will be efficient.

"Stations will produce and supply CNG seamlessly, eliminating the need for costly transportation methods currently affecting PMS."

Imam emphasized that only 3% of Nigeria's gas production is utilized for CNG, ensuring no shortage that could drive prices up.

Stressing his point, he highlighted the abundance of natural gas in Nigeria compared to imported PMS.

Imam also disclosed ongoing plans to establish more CNG stations in Abuja and Lagos at the event.

