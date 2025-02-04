Gradually, petrol stations have started adjusting their petrol pump prices following Dangote's decision to slash its ex-depot prices

Private depots have also reduced their costs of petrol, aviation fuel, and diesel following the drop in crude oil prices

The improvement in the naira exchange rate has also been a factor leading to the reduction in fuel prices at depots

Some filling stations have started adjusting the price of Premium Motor Spirit, commonly known as petrol.

Checks by Legit.ng show that several filling stations have revised their pump prices downwards to as low as N940 per litre, following the decision by the Dangote refinery and private depots to reduce ex-depot prices.

Dangote Refinery reduced its ex-depot prices for marketers from N950 per litre to N890, effective February 1, 2025.

The Dangote statement reads:

"Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the ex-depot (gantry) price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, from N950 to N890, effective from Saturday, 1st February 2025."

Days later, private depot owners reacted to Dangote's decision and revised their selling prices to between N925 and N935 per litre, down from the previous average price of N960.

According to Punch, some of the updated depot prices for marketers are:

Depot Old Price New price NIPCO N952 N935 Chipet N945 N935 Aiteo N942 N925 Wosbab N947 N930 Rain Oil N947 N935 Matrix (Warri) N970 N960 AYM Shafa (Warri) N960 N960 Zone 4 (Calabar) N958 N950 Alkanes (Calabar) N949 Northwest (Calabar N950

Filling stations adjust prices

Although many filling station owners still have their pumps set at above N1,000, some others have made changes.

Mobil filling stations and Matrix visited are selling at N975 per litre from the previous price of N1,050.

Ardova offers a cheaper rate, selling at N940 per litre.

A manager, who identified himself as Kunle at one of the filling stations still selling at N1,010, told Legit.ng that there has been no instruction yet to adjust prices.

"We still have old stock. I believe when we buy again, our prices will be reduced."

Meanwhile, Billy Gillis-Harry, the president of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) recently explained that many filling stations will find it challenging to adjust to the new price.

According to him filling stations had bought products at the old price.

He however urged marketers to ensure that buying at the new rate from Sunday, February 2, 2025, should ensure that the new rate is reflected on the pumps.

10 states with the lowest petrol prices in Nigeria

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics has revealed what Nigerians paid for petrol in December 2024.

The bureau indicated that a litre of petrol was sold at an average price of over N1,100 across the country.

The states where residents pay the lowest petrol prices in the country include Oyo, Abuja, and Ogun.

