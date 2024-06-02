Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has released the names of 25 customers with outstanding electricity bills

The list is dominated by government ministries, departments, agencies and parastatals owing huge debts

The DisCo urged the owing customers to clear their existing debts on or before June 3 or risk disconnection

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the Stock Market.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) Plc announced that starting Monday, June 3, 2024, it will disconnect all customers with unpaid electricity bills in its service areas.

The company had previously urged customers to pay their outstanding energy bills to prevent immediate disconnection.

Full list: 27 biggest debtors risk disconnection by Abuja DisCo over huge electricity debt

Source: UGC

A few months ago, Abuja DisCo issued a disconnection notice to the Presidential Villa and 85 other ministries, departments, and agencies under the federal and state governments.

In response, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu promptly ordered the immediate payment of the outstanding electricity bill to the power company.

Government ministries, agencies dominate debtors' list

The utility company underscored the significance of meeting payment deadlines to maintain efficient and reliable service.

They highlighted that prompt payment of electricity bills is vital for their ongoing operations and the improvement of their infrastructure, which is crucial for providing uninterrupted service to the communities.

The company's statement read:

“This is to inform the general public that AEDC will disconnect all customers with outstanding electricity bills on June 3, 2024.

“Timely payment of electricity bills is crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, ensuring we can deliver efficient and reliable service to our community.”

Full list of customers with outstanding bills:

1. Nigeria Army

2. Nigeria Airforce

3. Defence Headquarters (HQ)

4. Federal Capital Development Authority

5. Kogi state government

6. Niger state government

7. Nigeria Police Force HQ

8. Nigerian army barracks

9. Federal ministry of industry

10. Nigeria Police Force HQ

11. Nigerian Army Barracks

12. Power House

13. Office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) House 1

14. Head of Service

15. Ministry of education

16. Ministry of women's affairs

17. Ministry of industry

18. Ministry of trade

19. Ministry of interior

20. Ministry of water resources

21. National stadium

22. Goodluck Jonathan Athletics Hall

23. Ministry of finance

24. Ministry of education

24. Ministry of trade

25. National Planning Commission (budget)

26. Ministry of works

27. Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Abuja

*All other customers owing AEDC

Legit.ng previously reported that Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, encouraged the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to publicly reveal the names of individuals or entities with outstanding debts to the company.

NERC slaps Abuja DisCo with N200m fine

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had penalized AEDC with N200 million for disregarding its tariff regulations.

This sanction follows the Supplementary Order to the Multi-Year Tariff Order for 2024, issued on April 3, 2024, highlighting AEDC's failure to comply.

NERC had uncovered that AEDC incorrectly implemented an authorized tariff increase across all customer categories, disregarding the specific instruction that only customers in Band A were to be affected by the rate adjustment.

As part of its corrective measures, NERC has instructed AEDC to compensate all impacted customers in Bands B, C, D, and E by issuing balance tokens corresponding to the correct tariff rates.

Source: Legit.ng