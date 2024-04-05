The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has imposed a penalty of N200 million on Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) for disregarding its tariff regulations.

This sanction follows the Supplementary Order to the Multi-Year Tariff Order for 2024, issued on April 3, 2024, which highlighted AEDC's failure to comply.

NERC slaps DisCo with N200m fine for overbilling customers, orders immediate refunds

Source: UGC

According to a detailed communication disclosed by NERC, it has been uncovered that AEDC incorrectly implemented an authorized tariff increase across all customer categories, disregarding the specific instruction that only customers in Band A were to be affected by the rate adjustment.

This error has resulted in unjustified charges for customers in Bands B to E and has raised concerns about the operational adherence and fairness standards upheld by one of the nation's prominent electricity distribution companies.

The supplementary order from the regulatory body initially aimed to revise tariffs in a manner that wouldn't unfairly burden the majority of electricity consumers, especially those outside of Band A.

Nevertheless, AEDC's misapplication of the new tariffs has eroded the trust of its customer base and has undermined the principles of openness and fairness that are fundamental to Nigeria's electricity regulatory framework.

Source: Legit.ng