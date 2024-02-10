NERC has announced sanctions on some electricity distribution companies in Nigeria over excess charges on customers

The regulatory agency has effected a fine of 10% of the excess charges they levied on their customers

NERC believes this would serve as a deterrent against further non-compliance to the capping of estimated bills for customers

The Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has imposed a penalty of N10.5 billion on the 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) operating in the country.

NERC said this is due to their failure to adhere to the regulations concerning the capping of estimated bills for customers without meters.

The power companies collectively overcharged their customers by approximately N105 billion over the span of nine months. Photo credit - NERC, City of Johannesburg

The electricity regulatory agency disclosed this in a statement titled, "NERC sanctions eleven (11) DisCos over non-compliance with the capping of estimated bills for unmetered customers," posted on its X page.

This development comes in the wake of the federal government's approval of an upward revision of electricity tariffs for consumers, facilitated by NERC.

NERC sanctions DisCos 10% of excess charges

According to The Punch, the commission clarified that the DisCos would be required to reimburse approximately 10% of the excess charges they levied on their customers between January and September 2023.

Through separate directives issued to the DisCos, it was determined that these power companies collectively overcharged their customers by approximately N105 billion over the span of nine months.

Notable instances include Abuja Disco, which overcharged its unmetered customers by N17.874 billion, and Eko Disco, which imposed excess charges amounting to N13.137 billion on its unmetered customers.

Similarly, Port Harcourt Disco was found to have overbilled its customers without meters by N14.187 billion, while Kaduna Disco overcharged its customers by N1.145 billion.

NERC fines to serve as deterrent to DisCos

As per NERC's directive, the deduction will be extracted from the annual permitted revenues of the 11 DisCos in the subsequent tariff evaluation, serving as a deterrent against potential breaches of the energy caps sanctioned by the Commission.

The statement partly read:

The commission shall deduct a sum of N10, 505, 286,072 from the annual allowed revenues of the eleven (11) DisCos during the next tariff review, to determine future non-compliance with the energy caps approved by the Commission.

Additionally, NERC has mandated the DisCos to provide credit adjustments to all customers without meters who were overcharged from January to September 2023, ensuring completion by the billing cycle of March 2024.

The Commission restated its dedication to upholding regulatory standards and safeguarding consumer interests within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

Earlier, NERC established regulations outlining tariff allowances for mini-grid operations within the country.

