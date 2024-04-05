Recently, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission announced an increase in electricity tariff

The development affects those who currently enjoy 20–24 hours of electricity every day

The step-by-step processes to determine which feeder band users are a part of have been identified

An increase in electricity rates for users classified as Band A was recently authorised by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Musliu Oseni, the Vice Chairman of NERC, stated that customers will now pay N225 KW/h instead of N66 due to the hike.

According to PUNCH Online, subscribers in Band A receive 20–24 hours of electricity daily.

Subscribers in Band B receive 16 to 20 hours of daily, while those in Band C receive 12 to 16 hours.

Additionally, Band D customers receive eight to twelve hours of power each day, while Band E subscribers only receive four to eight hours per day.

After the increase, The Punch reported that there have been disagreements regarding subscribers' rightful places, with many voicing concern over paying for more than they really use.

This article explains how to determine which feeder band users are, based on information by the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company.

1. Visit www.ikejaelectric.com

2. Click on customer service

3. Click on Customer feeder information

4. Click on customer feeder verification

5. Enter your account or meter number to verify your feeder details.

Reactions to NERC's increase in electricity tariff

The decision by NERC to raise the electricity tariff for Band A consumers from the current N66 per kilowatt hour to N225, or a 240% increase, has been criticised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), manufacturers, and other concerned stakeholders.

In 2020, NERC implemented the Service-Based Tariff (SBT) to improve customer service and ensure that energy tariffs paid by end-users accurately reflect the services provided by power distribution companies.

Legit.ng reported that these tariffs are determined based on the number of hours of daily electricity supply.

