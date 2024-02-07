Dangote refinery has urged the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas and its affiliate, Petroleum Tanker Drivers, to resolve the issues between them

According to the refinery, settling the difference between the groups would help to advance and increase productivity

In order to achieve the desired results, it further urged them to avoid taking any actions that may provoke dissension

The management of Dangote Refinery has National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) and its affiliate, Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), to address the face-off between them.

This followed reports that the groups were at loggerheads. Dangote Refinery said maintaining a cordial working relationship remains integral to the growth of the industry.

The refinery earlier confirmed that it had secured marketers and depot operators for the distribution of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products and announced its readiness to hit the market.

In a letter to the refinery's management, a lawyer for PTD, Enenche & Co., asserted that there was a major crisis inside the union due to the purported illegal removal of its authorised executives by a faction within the association.

It implored management to give the competing executives no attention.

Dangote Refinery implores unions to reconcile

However, in response to the letter signed by Enenche Ekoja, the refinery asked the two unions to work out their differences and unite so as not to disturb the peaceful workplace.

The Guardian reported that the refinery tasked the union leaders and members with resolving the long-standing conflict between the two factions to advance and increase productivity.

It also urged them not to do anything that would lead to division because it would be counterproductive to get the intended outcomes.

The issue in NUPENG

In November 2023, PTD, an affiliate of NUPENG, threatened to leave the organisation if Afolabi Olawale, its general secretary, and Williams Akporeha, its national president, did not step down.

They had claimed that because the NUPENG president was not a member of the association, he did not have the necessary ability to govern the union.

The accusation was then refuted by the NUPENG secretary, who also stated that the group was not made up of PTD members.

According to a Punch report, there was still no clear end to the ongoing leadership struggle between the two groups.

The latest intervention by Dangote Refinery is expected to facilitate a speedy resolution of the dispute.

Dangote to list refinery on Nigerian Exchange

Legit.ng earlier reported that Africa's wealthiest industrialist and Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, disclosed his intention to publicly list his 560,000-capacity refinery on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The billionaire, who revealed this during an interview with the Financial Times, said the company had resolved issues about crude oil supply and was prepared for the listing.

The development aligned with Dangote's more extensive business plans and could positively affect the company's valuation and investor engagement.

