Nigeria has been beaten by smaller countries in Africa with best access for electricity, according to available data

The countries with best electricity access come mostly from North Africa who have gotten 100 per cent in access to electricity

Electricity remains the bedrock of national development for any country in the world and the World Bank uses it to measure development

Nigeria's poor electricity supply has put it behind seemingly smaller countries with less Gross Domestic Product {GDP) in Africa.

Electricity supply remains the fulcrum of national development in any country and many African countries are lacking in providing this basic and all-important amenity for their teeming population.

Nigeria lacking in the list of 10 countries in Africa with best electricity Credit: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

All across the continent, billions of people live in darkness or have epileptic power supply and are unable to get access to electricity for household use.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Business Insider, a recent report by Wood Mackenzie Limited, an energy research and consultancy firm, said that African countries need an investment of about $350 billion between now and 2030 to significantly improve the electricity supply on the continent.

How much is needed for electrify in Africa

Some countries on the continent are trying to mitigate poor electricity supply and have shown promise.

The World Bank says electricity access is the percentage of people in a given location or country with stable access to electricity. The data used for measuring electricity access come from different sources, including industry sources and household surveys.

Tracking SDG7, in its energy progress report, said the global dashboard dedicated to registering progress on energy across Africa and elsewhere is part of the targets for the Sustainable Development Goal 7.

SDG7 dashboard and the glaring statistics

The dashboard is a collaborative initiative by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD), the World Bank and other partners.

The dashboard was last updated in 2019. Therefore, the report is based on 2019 statistics.

See the list below.

Egypt: 100% energy access.

Algeria: 100% energy access.

Morocco: 100% energy access.

Tunisia: 100% energy access.

Gabon: 91% energy access.

South Africa: 85% energy access.

Ghana: 84% energy access.

Botswana: 70% energy access.

Kenya: 70% energy access.

Libya: 69% energy access.

Despite heavy investments, Nigeria now generates 3,900 megawatts of electricity

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria now generates about 3,904 megawatts of electricity for its over 200 million population.

The ministry of power said the current power generation is a marginal improvement, a statement by the ministry said on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, to bring it to 86,760.88MWH.

Power generation stood at 3,904MW as of Tuesday, April 12. 2022 before dropping by 1.96 per cent in comparison to 3,982.8MW recorded on Monday, April 11, 2022, a Nairametritcs report said.

Source: Legit.ng