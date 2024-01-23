Oil marketers have disclosed that the Dangote refinery would sell petroleum products from the refinery in dollars

The development follows speculations that the refinery plans to sell refined products in US dollars

Also, members of the regulatory agency, NMDPRA are reportedly meeting with the refinery management to set a pricing template

Oil marketers clarified on Monday, January 22, 2024, that petroleum products from the Dangote refinery will be sold in naira and not in the US dollar as previously speculated.

The dealers in the downstream oil sector said that the registration process for marketers at the refinery was still ongoing.

Chairman of the Dangote Refinery, Aliko Dangote Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

FG meets with Dangote refinery to set prices

According to reports, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) met with the refinery management to set the pricing template for products from the $20 billion refinery.

The Dangote refinery announced on January 12, 2024, that it had commenced the production of diesel and aviation fuel.

Aliko Dangote, the president of the Dangote Group, said in a statement that the refinery started the production of diesel and aviation fuel, which will hit the market in January upon receiving regulatory approvals.

Dangote said:

“This is an important achievement for our country as it demonstrates our ability to develop and deliver large capital projects. This is a game changer for our country, and I am very fulfilled with the actualization of this project.”

Further reports said that about seven major oil marketers in Nigeria had registered with the facility to lift and distribute refined petroleum products from the plant.

Marketers begin registration with the Dangote refinery

Punch reports that the seven major marketers include 11 Plc, Conoil Plc, Ardova Plc, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, OVH Energy Marketing Limited, Total Nigeria Plc and NNPC Retail.

Another report revealed that the facility will supply fuel to about 150,000 retailers operated by Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) members after a meeting between the refinery management and IPMAN executives.

