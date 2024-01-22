Dangote Petroleum Refinery has agreed to a new deal with marketers across the country

The president of IPMAN said that the products are likely to hit the market this January

He said that the development will solve the issue of fuel scarcity in the country

Dangote Petroleum Refinery is set to supply about 150,000 retail outlets operated by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

This follows an agreement reached between the refinery's management and IPMAN executives.

The meeting was held to discuss the supply of products to independent marketers.

This comes after Legit.ng earlier reported that Eterna Plc announced that it is now an authorized distributor of the new Dangote Petroleum Refinery's products in the domestic market.

30,000 members nationwide will be served

According to Punch, Abubakar Maigandi, the President of IPMAN, confirmed that the association agreed to supply products to the over 30,000 members of IPMAN.

Maigandi said that by this arrangement, 150,000 IPMAN stations nationwide will get the supply of products from the refinery.

Maigandi said:

“The meeting went well, so right now we are just expecting their reply in terms of the products they will give us. They have agreed to dispense products to IPMAN members,” Maigandi stated.

“We have 30,000 members as of our last census, which was done two years ago. And they agreed to supply products to us. Also, our retail outlets are 150,000 stations across the country.”

A possibility for Dangote to start selling in January

Speaking on the product's tendency to hit the market this January, the IPMAN President said the possibility cannot be ruled out.

He said:

“There is hope since they have started production. Immediately when they finish production, the next thing is to sell. I can confirm this because I was there myself. And I know immediately he gets approval to sell, he can start selling at any time.

He also stated that the problems around fuel scarcity will be eliminated once the refinery begins production.

He also said that although the refinery's management has yet to discuss pricing, there are indications that the price will be slightly lower than what has been selling.

