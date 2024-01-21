A new report from the NBS has revealed that, once again, companies and Nigerians bought diesel at higher prices

According to the NBS report, in December 2023, the cost of filling a litre of diesel increased by 37.76%

Diesel is one of the petroleum products that Dangote Refinery is expected to begin selling in the coming weeks

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) paid by consumers was N1126.69 per litre in December 2023.

NBS stated this in its latest Diesel Price Watch Report published on its website and obtained by Legit.ng.

Snapshot of Diesel price in Nigeria Photo credit: NBS

According to the report, the amount Nigerians paid in December 2023 reflects a 37.76% increase from N817.86 per litre recorded one year ago (January 2022).

On a month-on-month basis, an increase of 6.74% was recorded when compared to the average price of N1055.57 per litre in the preceding month of November 2023.

State-to-state breakdown of Diesel price

On state profile analysis, the highest average price of the product in December 2023 includes Sokoto State (N1300.00), Kebbi/Yobe State (N1250.00) and Jigawa State (N1229.09).

Furthermore, the top three lowest prices were recorded in the following States, namely Rivers State (N897.89), Bayelsa State (N935.00), and Bauchi State (N985.00), Punch reports.

The report also provided a breakdown of diesel prices by region, which shows that the North West Zone has the highest price of N1227.31 while the South South Zone has the lowest price of N1039.90 compared to other Zones.

List of 10 expensive states to buy Diesel in Nigeria

Sokoto - N1300.00

Zamfara - N1225.00

Kaduna - N1221.43

Nassarawa - N1200.00

Kebbi - N1250.00

Yobe - N1250.00

Edo - N1187.50

Katsina - N1165.63

Lagos - N1157.81

Enugu - N1209.38

Marketers engage offshore refineries for cheaper supply of petrol, diesel, jet A1, cooking gas

Legit.ng reported that the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) revealed it is in advanced discussions with four offshore refineries regarding the provision of 300,000 metric tons of Petrol, Diesel, Jet A1, and cooking gas to the Nigerian market by the first quarter of 2024.

This announcement comes in response to opposing views in certain circles suggesting that the retail pump price of petrol should be capped at N1,200 per litre.

