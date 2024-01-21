Cooking Gas Rises Again, Report Shows States Where Residents Paid More To Refill 5kg, 12kg Cylinder
- Nigerian households again paid more to cook their favourite meals as the cost of cooking gas increased again
- New data from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals that the average price of cooking gas, both 12.5kg and 5kg rose by 8.70% and 12.31% respectively
- Analysis by zone showed that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinders
The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that the average price for refilling a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) cylinder in Nigeria has increased again, putting more pressure on Nigerian households.
According to NBS's latest price watch report, the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas increased by 2.79% on a month-on-month basis from N4,828.18 recorded in November 2023 to N4,962.87 in December 2023
While on a year-on-year basis, 5KG cooking gas prices increased by 8.70% from N4,565.56 in December 2022.
The report also revealed the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas) increased by 3.18% on a month-on-month basis from N11,155.15 in November 2023 to N11,510.16 in December 2023.
On a year-on-year basis, the retail prices rose by 12.31% from N10,248.97 in December 2022.
States with the highest, lowest prices
According to NBS, Adamawa recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N5,725.33, followed by Jigawa with N5,686.88, and Lagos with N5,671.05.
On the other hand, Ebonyi recorded the lowest price with N4,071.43, followed by Imo and Abia with N4,088.24 and N4,155.88, respectively, Punch reports.
For 12.5G state profile analysis, Cross River recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N13,572.22, followed by Edo with N13,265.63 and Delta with N13,041.67.
Conversely, the lowest average price was recorded in Ebonyi with N10,142.86, followed by Imo and Anambra with N10,150.90 and N10,264.29, respectively.
10 states with highest Cooking gas prices(12.5kg)
- Cross River - N13,572
- Edo - N13,265
- Delta - N13,041
- Jigawa - N12,909
- Benue - N12,720
- Kogi - N12,700
- Nasarawa - N12,445
- Ekiti - N12,556
- Yobe - N12,000
- Kwara - N11,992
