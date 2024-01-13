The federal government has issued rules guiding tariff allowance for mini-grid operations in the country

According to NERC, a mini-grid operator has the option to modify tariffs through an arrangement with the community

NERC also stated that those holding permits for interconnected mini-grids are obligated to remit a DUOS charge to the Distribution Companies (Discos)

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

The federal government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has established regulations outlining tariff allowances for mini-grid operations within the country.

The recently introduced directives have additionally defined permissible technical losses for mini-grid operators at 4%, according to the existing rules.

Those managing mini-grids have the authority to establish retail tariffs and additional charges using the MYTO calculation tool. Photo credit - Rural Electrification Agency, Templars Law

In its guidelines, the regulatory body further stipulated that mini-grids should possess a generation capacity ranging from 0kW to 1MW per site.

This development follows NERC's issuing of permits to 10 mini-grid developers with a distribution capacity surpassing 100 kilowatts and a generation capacity of up to one megawatt.

Mini-grid operators can modify tariffs

A mini-grid refers to an independent electricity supply system with its generation capacity, providing electricity to multiple customers and capable of functioning either in isolation or connecting to a distribution licensee's network.

Under the guidelines unveiled by NERC, those managing mini-grids have the authority to establish retail tariffs and additional charges using the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) calculation tool.

Conversely, a mini-grid operator has the option to modify tariffs through an arrangement with the community, as long as it is represented by customers consuming a minimum of 60% of the electrical output from the mini-grid.

Threshold for non-technical losses in mini-grids should not exceed 3%

The power sector in Nigeria grapples with significant concerns over technical losses occurring within the power distribution network.

This concern has led the industry regulator to establish a specific limit for technical losses in mini-grids, capping it at 4%.

The regulations outlined in the recently enacted Electricity Act (EA), signed by NERC's chairman, Sanusi Garba, also specify that the acceptable threshold for non-technical losses in mini-grids, particularly those involving interconnected solar plants, should not surpass 3%.

Operators obligated to remit DUOS charge to DisCos

Per the directives from NERC, those holding permits for interconnected mini-grids are obligated to remit a Distribution Use of System (DUOS) charge to the Distribution Companies (Discos).

The specific DUOS charge is to be mutually agreed upon between the permit holder of the interconnected mini-grid and the Disco, and it must receive approval from the commission.

In determining retail tariffs and additional charges, a mini-grid permit holder can utilize the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) calculation tool or reach an agreement between the mini-grid operator and the community.

This community should be represented by customers consuming no less than 60% of the electrical output from the mini-grid.

In cases where a mini-grid is interconnected, NERC has specified that the duly authorized representatives of the connected community, the mini-grid developer, and the Disco will collectively sign a tripartite contract covering the transaction, as outlined in the regulations.

