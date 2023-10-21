The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said it issued 15 new power licenses in the second quarter of 2023

During the second quarter of 2023, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) issued new licenses and permits to many entities.

The Commission said in its Q3/2023 Electricity on Demand report that it issued two trading licenses to Electric Utility Nigeria Limited and Onction Services Limited.

The new permits issued by NERC

The agency also granted licenses to six companies to operate captive power plants.

Captive power plants are owned and operated by an entity for exclusive use rather than commercial purposes.

The Commission stated in the Q2 report of 2023 that it granted permits for three power-generating plants, which boast a combined capacity of 20.06 megawatts.

The companies are Tower Alloys Industries Limited, Junaid Synergy Limited, and Okomu Oil Palm Limited

10 mini-grid licenses issued by NERC

NERC gives a permit to a mini-grid developer when they want to build, operate, maintain, and, in some cases, own mini-grids with a distribution capacity surpassing 100 kilowatts and a generation capacity of up to one megawatt.

Also, the Commission issues a certificate to a mini-grid developer for more systems with a distribution capacity below 100kW.

The Commission granted 10 companies with new mini-grid licenses.

They are:

Powergen Nigeria Assets Limited

Darway Coast Nigeria Limited

Bagaja Renewable Limited Kumbosto

Solmenz Engineering Venture Nigeria Limited

A4&T Projects Limited in Fagbo

GVE Projects Limited in Bakin Ciyawa

GVE Projects Limited in Kwande

Everlink Telesat Network Limited

The licensing rules under the Electricity Act are anticipated to provide a basis for promoting power generation, hybrid generation, co-generation, and generation of electricity from renewable sources such as solar energy., wind, small hydropower, biomass, and other sources, a Nairametrics report said.

