An oil pipeline that was supplying crude oil to the refinery in Port Harcourt burst, resulting in a large oil spill

The community impacted has demanded a thorough investigation be conducted into the incident before it is fixed

As a result, a temporary cement roadblock was positioned around the damaged area to enable the continuous transportation of crude oil

An oil pipeline carrying crude oil to the Port Harcourt refinery has burst, causing a significant oil spill and severe environmental damage.

A cement roadblock was erected to temporarily alleviate the damage caused by the pipeline burst. Photo Credit: Energy Intelligence

To lessen the damage caused by the pipeline breach on Wednesday, January 3, a cement roadblock was put up to enable the continuing flow of crude oil needed for the refinery's test run.

The affected community came up with the interim fix since they wouldn't let the facility's management business, Pipelines and Products Marketing Business Limited (PPMC), fix the damaged region permanently after it happened.

Instead, they insisted on conducting a cooperative study before authorizing long-term repairs, Independent.ng reported.

Thorough investigation demanded

Following the tragic incident, the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria) has urged the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) to conduct a thorough joint investigation into the spill to ascertain the reason for the pipeline burst.

During a press briefing in Port Harcourt, Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, the Executive Director of YEAC-Nigeria, urged NOSDRA to clean up the affected area and repay the community in the case that it is confirmed that equipment failure caused the damage.

He stated:

“Efforts by the PPMC to fix the spill point are currently stalled by the community until JIV is carried out, but the company has temporarily stopped the spill with a cement barricade to enable it to continue the transportation of crude needed for the test run of the Port Harcourt refinery, pending when requirements are met and expected permanent repairs are expected on the spill point.”

