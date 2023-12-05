Fox Petroleum Group will invest $7.5 billion into NNPCL in the next three years

The money will facilitate operations across the petroleum sector in the country

It is believed that the funding would serve as an enabler of the Petroleum Industry Act

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has secured $7.5 billion from Fox Petroleum Group.

The funding will be injected in three years to facilitate the company's operation across the upstream, mainstream, and downstream petroleum sectors.

According to a statement signed by the company's representative in a Guardian report, Yomi Sola Falana, the development comes from confidence in the present administration.

Move to position Nigeria

It noted that President Bola Tinubu has continued to demonstrate moves toward job creation, contributing to the development of host communities, increasing oil and gas production and reserves, and boosting federal revenues.

Falana said the development would further position Nigeria as an attractive destination for foreign investors.

Fox Petroleum's projects entail global operations in India and the upcoming Oman-India Pipeline. Its focus on LNG projects signals a strategic shift in response to market dynamics.

The company said the money will help to support the NNPCL's growth in line with the enacted Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Fox said the investment details will be revealed after a closed-door meeting with the president. The company added that the deal matches the company's goal of acquiring, investing in, and operating energy-producing assets in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu, in a recent move, re-appointed Mele Kyari, first appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari, as the GCEO of the NNPC Limited.

