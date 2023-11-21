A modular refinery owned by Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited has received praise from the federal government

The refinery, located in Imo State, will provide a solution to Nigeria's challenges, and the federal government is excited

Already, the refinery is producing over 600 million litres of various products and dispatching 20 trucks daily

Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), has praised WalterSmith Modular Refinery for meeting energy needs in the country.

The refinery located at Ibigwe in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State produces 600 million litres of fuel.

Lokpobiri, speaking to journalists after taking a tour of the facility with Simbi Wabote, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), expressed delight with WalterSmith.

The minister also noted that the modular refineries are the shortest way to address Nigeria's energy problems, Vanguard reports.

His words:

"The refineries that are state-owned are still under rehabilitation. As the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, it is my responsibility to ensure that there is sufficient supply of petroleum products pending the resumption of refining activities in the nation’s refineries.

“I take charge of the programme to supervise the rehabilitation of our state-owned refineries. That is why I have gone round all the refineries in Port Harcourt, the refinery in Warri and the refinery in Kaduna. You know the shortest way to addressing our energy problem is the modular refineries.

“That is why the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development Board, said there was the need for us to visit the WalterSmith and that is why I am here today to see things for myself. I am sure anybody that enters here will be very proud of what we are seeing here."

He added that he is determined to ensure more modular refineries are working

“I am happy to be here to see what is going on and to encourage WalterSmith; to that, we can solve our energy problems in this country. But, I want to say that it is not enough for us to give those who have modular refinery license money. We need to identify those who have proven record of success.

“Some people will take the money and divert it, but here we are physically seeing one that is functional. And we have also see the expansion of what is going on. And so, we will do whatever we can to support them."

Refinery capacity

For Wabote NCDMB Executive Secretary, he expressed delight that the modular refinery was successful.

He disclosed that "they have produced over 600 million litres of various products from this refinery. About 20 trucks leave the refineries daily.

“We have gone round and you can see that the refinery is working. We are very happy it is successful. Usually, it is not every investment that you participate in that comes out successful.”

FG Moves to force oil firms to supply crude to Dangote, other refineries

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NURPC) said on Saturday, October 28, 2023, that it would take all the required steps within the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 to ensure enough and regular supply of crude oil to upcoming refineries in Nigeria.

The Commission summoned a meeting with 52 crude oil exploration and production companies to ensure the ramping up of feedstock for new refineries in Nigeria.

The Commission's Head of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, Olaide Shonola, warned in a statement that there would be consequences for undermining the process.

