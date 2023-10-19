One of Nigeria's leading oil and gas companies, Heirs Holdings, has decided to rebrand

The company, founded in 2010 by Nigerian billionaire Tony Eluemelu, promised commitment to sustainable energy solutions

Heirs Holdings is one of Elumelu's prime assets, including UBA and Transcorps conglomerate

Heirs Holdings Oil & Gas Limited (HHOG), an indigenous-owned integrated energy company founded by Tony Elumelu, will now be known as Heirs Energies Limited.

The company will now display a refreshed logo colour scheme as it bids to sustainably reinforce the strategy of meeting Africa's unique energy needs, Punch reports.

Heirs Holdings is one of Tony Elumelu's prime assets Photo credit: Heirsholdings

Source: Facebook

Why is Heirs Holding rebranding

According to a statement from the company, the decision stems from its desire to lead in transforming the energy landscape while creating a lasting, positive impact on the environment.

The company also said while it will continue oil exploration and production, it plans to leverage emerging technologies to cut carbon emissions by eliminating gas flaring.

The company also said it would invest in gas utilisation projects to harness the abundant energy sources for improved energy access that will drive development on the continent, Vanguard reports.

Tony Elumelu speaks

Speaking on the rebranding, Tony Elumelu, chairman of Heirs Energies, said:

“This new brand identity reiterates our passion for innovation, growth, and sustainability in Africa.

"Heirs Energies signifies our unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility, value creation in Africa, integration across our value chains, while working together with our community towards a shared destiny.

"We are excited to embark on this transformative journey, that will shape the future of the energy sector in Africa.”

Also, Osayande Igiehon, chief executive officer of Heirs Energies, added:

“Heirs Energies embodies our unique intention and approach to the energy sector. Our focus is not only on meeting Africa’s unique energy needs, but also doing so in a sustainable and responsible manner, that aligns with global environmental goals.”

