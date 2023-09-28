Dangote Group is proposing a merger of three of its companies into Dangote Foods

The companies are Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR), NASCON Allied Industries Plc, and Dangote Rice Limited

The development will expectedly lead to more profit and diversified mega-corporation for the Group

Ravindra Singhvi, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, has disclosed that three of its subsidiaries will be merged to form one big company.

He said that subject to regulatory approvals, the proposed merger of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR), NASCON Allied Industries Plc, and Dangote Rice Limited would be completed before the end of 2023.

Dangote Foods Plc will be the name of the mega-entity that will result from the proposed merger of companies of Dangote Industries Limited, two of which are already listed on the Nigerian stock market.

After Dangote Refinery, Africa’s Biggest Billionaire Set to Commence Dangote Food

Punch reported that Dangote Foods Plc is expected to overhaul the agriculture sector and ensure food security for the country. It is also expected to be a more profitable and diversified mega-corporation within the Dangote group.

This is coming after Dangote Refinery set a new date to begin operations after missing the initial date.

Merger to benefit the nation

The proposed merger is a crucial step for the group and the nation, Singhvi added in elaborating on the rationale behind it.

He added that it will positively affect every stakeholder, stressing that the production of shareholder value comes first.

He pointed out that when two companies merge, the merged entity grows. In other words, their shareholders grow to be a more prosperous and diversified group.

Singhvi further stated that the combination will result in cost-saving synergies that will increase shareholder value. He predicted that the product lineup would be expanded, and the revenue source would be varied.

He pointed out that the proposed merger creates a sizable company with a variety of goods, including rice, sugar, and culinary seasonings (salt, tomato).

He claims it will also make a more comprehensive distribution capability possible. He contended that massive entity distribution is feasible by merging many businesses. He also said there is a lot of synergy, which will help the company operate more efficiently.

If regulatory approvals are granted, Dangote Foods Plc, the new company that would emerge from the upcoming merger of Dangote Sugar Refinery, Dangote Salt, and Dangote Rice, would immediately begin operations.

In a notice submitted on behalf of Dangote Sugar, Mrs. Temitope Hassan said,

“Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (the “Company”) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on July 28, 202,3 resolved to recommend the proposed merger between the Company, NASCON Allied Industries Pl,c and Dangote Rice Limited to the shareholders of the company for consideration and approval, subject to partiesagreeingn ong terms and conditions.

The company, NASCON & DRL hereinafter referred to as the Merging Entities are all subsidiaries of Dangote Industries Limited (the Group).”

