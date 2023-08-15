Kenya's President William Ruto has made a U-turn by deciding to reinstate the fuel subsidy in response to the hardships faced by citizens

Just three months ago, Kenya removed the fuel subsidy as part of its commitment to conditions set by the International Monetary Fund for a new loan

Nigerians might be praying President Bola Tinubu takes similar action in Nigeria amid talks of fuel prices rising above N700 per litre

Kenya's government has decided to reinstate fuel subsidy payments in a major U-turn after prices of the commodity increased significantly.

The decision comes barely three months after Kenya stopped subsidy payments to smoothen discussions with the International Monetary Fund for new loans.

However, with prices of goods skyrocketing in the country, Kenya's President, William Ruto decided that it was time to act, BusinessDaily Kenya reports.

A message from Kenya's regulator, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra), to citizens reads:

“In order to cushion consumers from the spike in pump prices as a consequence of the increased landed costs, the government has opted to stabilise pump prices for the August-September pricing cycle.

Epra assured oil marketing firms that the government would stand ready to reimburse industry players for the difference in pricing between the cheaper stock introduced and what they would be retailing.

Nigeria's new fuel price

The situation is different for Nigerians bracing themselves for new fuel prices above N700.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that oil marketers indicated that the cost of petrol would rise to between N680/litre and N720/litre in the coming weeks

If implemented, the new round of increases will be the third within 10 weeks since the announcement of the removal of the petrol subsidy.

Although the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has maintained it has no intentions of increasing the pump price of petrol, the amelioration of the situation largely depends on the next decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

NNPC said:

"Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPC Retail value your patronage, and we do not have the intention to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated. Please buy the best quality products at the most affordable prices at our NNPC Retail Stations nationwide."

