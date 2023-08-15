The Central Bank of Nigeria has said it is planning to stop the free fall of the naira

According to the apex bank, the changes in the parallel market are touched by speculative demand

The CBN warned that planned initiatives might potentially result in large losses for speculators

The Central Bank of Nigeria has assured that some steps will be taken to stabilise the naira's value relative to the dollar.

The disclosure was made by Folasodun Sonubi, the Acting CBN Governor to State House reporters after he had briefed President Bola Tinubu on Monday at the State House on the bank's efforts to stop the slide.

Sonubi said President Bola Tinubu voiced concern about the effects of recent changes in the foreign exchange market, particularly on regular people.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigeria's central bank has abolished the country's multiple exchange rate system and effectively floated the naira currency.

Reports also indicates that despite the naira float, Naira continues to record loss at the black market as disparity between official and black market widens.

CBN is working to resolve challenges

According to Sonubi, in a Punch report, the CBN is aggressively trying to increase market liquidity and stability, including resolving challenges in the parallel market.

Sonubi emphasised that speculative demand is also a component in the oscillations in the parallel market, in addition to economic causes.

On his discussion with the president, he stated:

We’ve discussed and I’ve shared with him what we’re doing to improve supply. If you look at the official market, you’ll find that that market has been fairly stable and the spreads of the difference have not fluctuated as much.

We do not believe that the changes going on in the parallel market are driven by pure economic demand and supply, but are touched by speculative demand from people.

The head of the central bank warned speculators that the CBN's planned initiatives might potentially result in large losses for them even though he would not provide any specifics.

He claimed that the main goal of his visit to the presidential mansion was to reassure the President that the CBN is acting forcefully to allay his worries. He stated his belief that the actions being taken will soon produce fruitful results.

He asserts that the CBN's ultimate objective is to establish an effective and reasonable operating environment that minimises adverse effects on the daily lives of ordinary Nigerians.

