The security personnel said the vessel was escorted by a naval boat with a top naval officer providing it with security

The security team said they encountered opposition from the naval boat, prompting them to contact higher authority

A few weeks after seizing a suspicious vehicle with a cargo of 800,000 litres of stolen crude oil, Tantita Security Services, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) private security contractor, stopped another vessel loaded with suspected stolen crude oil.

According to reports, the vessel carrying about 8,100 barrels of crude was intercepted on Wednesday, August 3, 2023, in the Koko area of Delta State by Tantita Security Services.

Top naval officer challenges Tompolo's men

Reports say some naval officers escorted the vessel, MT PRAISEL.

Tantita Security is a private security outfit operated by Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, an ex-Niger Delta militant.

Tantita’s security personnel said the vessel flew a Togolese flag and was escorted by a Navy boat led by a top naval captain.

The security operatives said they faced hostility from the navy boat escorting the vessel, with a naval captain in the ship promising to deal with them decisively. The security operatives refused to back down.

BusinessDay reports that the Tantita Security team contacted the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff, who allowed them to enter the vessel.

Vessel cleared by Navy but not by NMDPRA

According to the Tantita security personnel, they noticed the vehicle had clearance from the navy to carry products but did not have approvals from Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Authority (NMDPRA), the regulatory authority responsible for Nigeria’s midstream and downstream petroleum operations.

In July 2023, Tantita Security Services intercepted a suspicious vessel with 800,000 litres of crude oil on board.

Investigations show that the crude oil was sourced illegally from a well jacket offshore Ondo State.

