The fight against pipeline vandalism and oil bunkering will soon take center stage in a matter of days

Ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo who has been contracted to combat this menace has fired warning shots at offenders

Tompolo promised that normalcy will be restored in the region but with the cooperation of affected communities to wok with him

Former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo has opened up on how to secure the oil pipelines in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

According to TheCable, Tompolo has resorted to working with communities within the region to help combat the incessant rate of pipeline vandalism and oil bunkering across the region.

The ex-militant disclosed this strategy during an event attended by traditional rulers across the communities.

He said:

“We are going to move into serious action, where we are going to stop the illegal activities in the Niger Delta region.

“We will implore the press… we don’t have any place to call our home except Nigeria. We need to do everything within our power to protect our environment, protect our country, and our nation.”

Communities must cooperate with us - Tompolo

Tompolo, however, called for the cooperation of relevant stakeholders in the communities to work together and also work with him to help salvage the already damaging communities rampaged with oil theft and pipeline vandalization.

Meanwhile, the host of the event, Frank Okorakpo, Okubge Isoko Kingdom also aligned with the strategy and ideas of Tompolo. “

He said:

“If there is peace and orderliness, there are a lot of investors out there that are willing to come,” he said.

“With this, the amount of oil that is being wasted if it is invested in the Niger Delta I’m sure everybody will be happy, instead of going to London and becoming minicab drivers.”

