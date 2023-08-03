Civil society organisations have asked President Tinubu to embark on the clean-up of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited

They say that the oil company lacks transparency, especially in the face of petrol subsidy removal

They asked Tinubu to take responsibility and fulfill his campaign promises to Nigerians

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has blamed the hardship caused as a result of the removal of subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the poor management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) with its attendant increase in the cost of living and labor crisis.

The CSOs, with a shared common vision of a prosperous Nigeria, have asked the President to take action concerning Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of NNPCL, over the abysmal performance of the national oil firm.

CSOs asks Tinubu to keep campaign promises

In a statement signed by Comrade Danesi Momoh, Igwe Ude-Umanta, Mallam Suleiman Musa, and Godwin Oluoha Esq., the Conveners of Empowerment for Unemployment Youth Initiative, Guardians of Democracy and Development Initiative, Independent Public Service Accountability Watch and Coalition of Public Accountability Situation Room, respectively, the CSOs urged President Tinubu to take a decisive action to address the crisis in the oil industry.

The CSOs reminded Tinubu of his campaign promises to alleviate the burden of poor Nigerians.

Address alleged opaqueness in NNPCL

The CSOs blamed the NNPCL for further impoverishing Nigerians. They maintained that despite the recent presidential address attempting to offer some reassurance and hope to Nigerians, most citizens remain skeptical as the hardships persist.

The CSOs also pointed out a particularly troubling area of concern revolving around the opaque Direct Sale-Direct Purchase or Oil Swap deal, insisting that it lacks transparency.

As the country grapples with the consequences of fuel subsidy removal, the CSOs maintained that Nigerians are keenly watching President Tinubu's next move as the responsibility to address the oil industry's alleged industry crisis and alleviate the hardship rests on his choices in the coming days.

