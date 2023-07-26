Many Nigerian households witnessed a drop in the price of cooking gas in June 2023

A recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics reveals that the average price of cooking gas dropped by 3.9% year-on-year

Kwara state saw the highest drop in the retail price of cooking gas in June 2023

The National Bureau of Statistics said the price for refiling a 5kg cooking gas cylinder fell by 6.7% monthly to N4,068 in June 2023 from N4,361 in May 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, the price of cooking gas plummeted by 3.56% from N4.218 in June last year.

Kwara, Niger and Zamfara states have highest prices for cooking gas

Kwara State has the highest average price for refiling a 5kg cylinder at N4,750, followed by Niger with N4,691 and Zamfara with N4,683.

Ondo, however, recorded the lowest price at N3,288, followed by Ekiti and Nasarawa states with N3,288 and N3,365, respectively.

The statistical body said the North-Central zone had the highest average retail price for refiling a 5kg cooking gas at N4,422, followed by the North West with N4,260, while the South West recorded the lowest at N3,709.

Also, the average retail price for refiling 12.5kg of cooking gas dropped by 4.35% monthly to N9,123 in June 2023 from N9,5378 in May 2023.

BusinessDay reports that on a year-on-year basis, the price of cooking gas dropped by 3.82% from N9.486 in June 2022.

The report says Cross River state saw the highest average retail price for refiling 12.5kg of cooking gas at N10,096, followed by Ogun state with N9,876 and Anambra state with N9,833.

Adamawa State recorded the lowest price of cooking at N7,500, followed by Zamfara and Borno states with N7,929 and N8,000, respectively.

“No More 14K For 12.5kg”: Nigerians react as price of cooking gas falls, share receipts

Legit.ng report that the drop in cooking gas prices in Nigeria has triggered reactions from Nigerians on social media.

According to reports, several Nigerians took to Twitter to display receipts of cooking gas purchased on June 1, 2023.

Per the receipts displayed by Wale Adebayo, a writer, the prices sold between N9,375 and N13,000 in May now go for N6,950 for 12.5kg of cooking gas.

