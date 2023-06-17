President Tinubu's new pick as Special Adviser on Energy comes loaded with experience

Olu Verheijen was announced on Thursday, June 15, 2023, to advise the president on energy

Verheijen comes armed with years of experience in the energy and power sector

On Thursday, June 14, 2023, President Bola Tinubu announced Olu Verheijen as the Special Adviser on Energy.

Verheijen is one of the first among two women appointed to the president's cabinet, comprising people like Wale Edun, Special Adviser on Monetary Policies; Salma Anas, Special Adviser on Health; Dele Alake, Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy; Yau Darazo, Adviser on Political and Intergovernmental affairs, among others.

President Tinubu's Energy Adviser, Olu Verheijen

Verheijen brings loads of experience in renewable energy, among others

Verheijen advocates for women's empowerment and vulnerable groups in expanding their career opportunities in high-growth areas like energy.

She founded BFA Foundation, which gives scholarships to fund skills development in the energy sector.

Verheijen engages as an investor in various industries and holds the position of Trustee in the Havard Kennedy School Alumni Association of Nigeria.

She holds a Bachelor's degree from Long Island University and a Master's in Public Policy from Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

BusinessDay reports that with an extensive knowledge of nearly 20 years in Sub-Saharan Africa's oil, gas, renewable, and power sectors, Verheijen brings expertise in business development, commercial negotiations, portfolio management, and venture capital in the energy industry.

Nigerians pregnant with hope

Verheijen also contributes her expertise as an Advisory Council Member of the US Millenium Challenge Corporation and an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the Energy for Growth Hub.

With the removal of subsidy from petrol by Tinubu, Nigerians expect Verheijen's experience to boost the energy and power sectors in Nigeria.

She is also expected to drive critical reforms in the nation's energy giant, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), and the electricity distribution and service.

