The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of MicCom Cables and Wires Limited, Bukola Adubi, earlier in October, paid a visit to the Dubai laboratory of British Approvals Service for Cables (BASEC), a global leader in product testing and certification services for power, energy, data/signal cables, and ancillary products with head office in the UK.

During the visit to the BASEC lab in Dubai, talks centered on Low Voltage and Medium Voltage cable testing, emphasizing the Nigerian and West African markets.

Oil and gas law in Nigeria to deepen local content

The enactment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act in 2010 has helped to deepen local content in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Following the enactment, cable manufacturers in the country are gradually assuming active roles in the manufacturing and supplying of cables used in the industry. However, International Oil Companies (IOCs) and other firms operating in the country's oil and gas industry generally insist on the type testing of the cables before purchase.

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) have recently included type testing of cables as part of their product offerings to the cable industry in Nigeria. Mrs. Adubi thinks partnering with BASEC and other global third-party testing companies will greatly benefit the cable manufacturers in Nigeria. The potential for SON collaboration with these companies will be a welcome development to the industry.

COO emphases need for quality testing

Noting the importance of type testing of cables, Adubi said that third-party type testing of locally produced cables would make Nigerian cables appealing and ready for export internationally. This move will, in turn, provide the much-required foreign exchange earnings for the economy.

MicCom Cables and Wires Limited is a manufacturer of all kinds of cables and wiresI in Nigeria.

Miccom Chief commends SON, LASCOPA collaboration, warns counterfeiters

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Olubukola Adubi has praised the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) over their partnership which was announced recently in order to end counterfeiting and peddling of substandard products from markets in Lagos.

Adubi said this while she was on a courtesy visit to the SOM office in Lagos. During a meeting between the LASCOPA leadership and SON, the General Manager of LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo stated ways in which LASCOPA and SON could work in collaboration on intelligence-sharing, capacity building and ensuring consumer protection.

The Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim stated that the organisation could provide technical services that can help LASCOPA become more effective and cost free.

