The Chief Operating Officer of Miccom, Olubukola Adubi has commended the duo of Standards Organisation of Nigeria and Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency

Adubi said the activities of the two agencies have helped to checkmate the counterfeiting and product adulteration.

SON and LASCOPA pledged more intense collaboration in stamping out forgery and and substandard products from the state

Olubukola Adubi has praised the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) over their partnership which was announced recently in order to end counterfeiting and peddling of substandard products from markets in Lagos.

Adubi said stated this while she was on a courtesy visit to the SOM office in Lagos. During a meeting between the LASCOPA leadership and SON, the General Manager of LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo stated ways in which LASCOPA and SON could work in collaboration on intelligence-sharing, capacity building and ensuring consumer protection.

Chief Operating Officer of Miccom, Olubukola Adubi

Source: UGC

SON and LASCOPA pledge continuous patronage

The Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim stated that the organisation could provide technical services that can help LASCOPA become more effective and cost free.

According to Solebo, the agency has taken cases that is within the purview of SON to the quality control agency like other sister agencies and they have been settled or resolved amicably.

Solebo said:

“For us at LASCOPA and for any sellers’ organisation, we really want to identify with SON as regards the quality check so that when we are well trained, we know those that are well of standard and sub-standard. Also, we will be talking about the certification of products in the Lagos market and how much can be gotten rid of through the SON. SON is about standardisation and LASCOPA has participated in some technical committees and we will like more of it to occur.”

Miccom lampoons suppliers

Adubi decried the prevalence of substandard and adulterated products, saying that some of her company’s findings in the market show that some suppliers deliberately lower the quantity and quality of product thereby rendering them substandard.

Legit.ng has reported that the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has warned importers of school uniform materials into Nigeria about some cancer-causing substances found in some school uniform materials made by two China based companies.

A statement issued by the director general of SON, Osita Aboloma, on Friday, August 31, in Abuja, named the companies producing the materials as Sing Shun Fat School-Clothier company and Zenith Uniform company.

Aboloma said that the azo dyes found in some school uniforms in Hong Kong contained up to 173 milligrams and 41 milligrams per kilogram of the tested samples respectively.

Source: Legit.ng