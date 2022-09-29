The Nigerian government, in collaboration with the Nigeria National Petroleum Company, want to establish a gas funding company

The company would also distribute about 20 million gas cylinders in the next five years to aid a national gas access

Mele Kyari said this at a recent summit in Abuja and stated that the programme is also in partnership with the Indian government.

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited is collaborating with the federal government via the Office of the Vice President on establishing Gas Funding Company Limited to inject 20 million cylinders in the next five years.

According to the NNPC, the company's founding involves collaboration with other essential stakeholders under the Marketer Cylinder Owned Model, which would boost liquified petroleum gas limited (LPG) access.

Nigeria to benefit from the Indian examples

Reports by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, said that NNPC Cheif Executive Officer Mele Kyari stated this at the opening of the India-Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG Summit) in Abuja.

Kyari stated that the summit would present description reports on gaps identified and advice on best practices from the Indian experience and examples to help achieve swift national LPG access.

The NNPC boss said the forum would also discuss the Nigerian and Indian examples covering safe LPG handling, pricing and financing.

Kyari noted that it would enhance LPG affordability among the poor, communicate strategies, ICT and infrastructure, and collaboration on cylinder management and manufacturing.

NNPC now the largest gas-producing company

He said Nigeria had identified its abundant gas resources as fuel for an energy transition which necessitated its net zero commitments for 2060 and the declaration of 2021-2030 as a Decade of Gas.

Kyari had said that NNPC is now the world's largest gas-producing company.

The NNPC chief said that the company is working on a platform that would create a hub of gas industries that would potentially condense gas and deliver it to the masses.

