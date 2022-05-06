A new report as emerged that the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele wants to become Nigeria's next president

It was revealed he has paid the N100 million for the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the presidential ticket of APC

CBN governor had in March come out to express its full commitment to developing policies for the Nigerian economy

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Friday picked the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the presidential ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Emefiele picked his form at the office of the party’s organising secretary, at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, Daily Trust reported.

The CBN governor has been rumoured to be in the race for the APC ticket to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari since late 2021.

Emefiele on the running to replace Buhari Credit: CBN

His decision put to rest speculation about his interest in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari.

Godwin Emefiele's response in March

In a veiled reference to the ongoing campaign by Friends of Godwin Emefiele, a political group urging him to give the presidency a shot, and other associations mounting pressure on him, Emefiele in March 2022 said he is more interested in helping President Muhammadu Buhari finish well, the Guardian report added.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, reiterated that he was currently focused on achieving a robust monetary policy and fighting inflation, which he stressed remained a global problem.

The tweet reads:

“My focus at this time is a robust monetary policy and fighting inflation, which is now a global problem; building a strong financial system in an increasingly uncertain global economy, development finance and supporting farmers and manufacturers in our self-sufficiency and import substitution drive, raising N15 trillion for InfraCo infrastructure financing, building a world-class International Financial Centre in Lagos, as well as support the @MBuhari administration to finish strong”

Nigeria's foreign reserves deplete further despite oil prices

Legit.ng has reported that Nigeria’s external reserve dropped by $971.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data on daily reserves’ movement has revealed.

According to the CBN data obtained on Monday, 4 April 2022, Nigeria's reserves dropped by $39.55billion billion as at March 31, 2022, compared to $40.52billion it commenced in 2022.

This happens despite a steady increase in global oil prices within the period rising to as high as $160 per barrel.

