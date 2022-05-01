The AEDC has announced that some key offices around the Central Business District in Nigeria's capital city are experiencing a power outage

The company said that the outage is a result of the vandalisation of EDC networks in Abuja by some yet to be identified criminals

According to the company, other areas including Life Camp, the Federal Ministry of Finance Headquarters, the Central Bank of Nigeria are also affected

Activities of vandals on some networks of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) have led to a power outage in some key areas of the Federal Capital Territory.

Daily Trust reports that the vandalisation of the power distribution networks led to the outage in the Central Business District area of Abuja on Sunday, May 1.

According to the report, a notice shared by the AEDC said aside from CBD, some parts of Life camp Round-about in Abuja were also affected.

The Central Bank of Nigeria and other key offices in Abuja are experiencing power outages due to activities of vandals. Photo: Central Bank of Nigeria

Source: Depositphotos

The top offices affected by the action of the suspected criminals include the are the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Women Development Centre, Army Defence College, Army headquarters, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), NICON Luxury Hotel, Federal Ministry of Finance headquarters, and up to Sahad Stores (Area 11 - Garki).

The notice also said that the vandalism at the Life camp Round-about affected areas like the Bellavue 1 and 2 Estate, Police Estate and Enoch Estate.

It said:

“Our engineers are currently at both sites working to restore normal supply soonest. We sincerely regret any inconveniences and appeal for understanding."

AEDC is one of the 11 Distribution companies popularly referred to as the DisCos in Nigeria. The DisCos supply electricity to its nearly one million consumers in Abuja, Kogi, Nasarawa and Niger states.

They are being regulated by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Abuja where AEDC claims ownership but residents buy electricity transformers, cables, poles, others

Residents of Abuja satellite town had expressed their agony over the operations of the Abuja Electric Distribution Company (AEDC).

Operations of the AEDC have been greeted with numerous criticism ranging from lack of proactiveness, lack of maintenance of residents' electric facilities, and bumper electric bills.

Some of the residents alleged that the electric distribution company claims ownership of transformers purchased by them and also leaves the maintenance responsibility to them.

Despite heavy investments, Nigeria now generates 3,900 megawatts of electricity

The Ministry of Power had said that there is a marginal increase in power supply which ramps it up to 3,904MW as of Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

The Ministry said that due to the recent grid collapse caused by vandals, the current power generation stands at close to 4,000MW.

Statistics show that Nigerians use about 144 kWh per capita while about 12,000 MW of electricity is needed for the size of Nigeria's population.

