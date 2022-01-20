The office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has denied reports that the National Economic Council recommended fuel to sell at N302 per litre

The vice president's office said that even though, discussions are ongoing about fuel subsidy removal, the NEC did not make the recommendation

Online newspaper, Sahara reporters had claimed that the NEC made the recommendations and that it will become effective February 2022.

The Vice President’s office has denied reports that the Osinbajo-led National Economic Council (NEC) recommended that the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol to sell for N302 per litre.

A statement on the microblogging site, Twitter by Laolu Akande, on Wednesday, January 20, 2022, said while there is an ongoing discussions about fuel subsidy, no did NEC make the recommendation as claimed by a report on Sahara Reporters.

What Akande said:

“While there are indeed ongoing discussions on the issue of fuel subsidy, at no time has NEC made any such resolution as this report claims. Public discourse can be better served by seeking further clarification from relevant quarters on matters of such importance.”

Sahara Reporters had claimed in its report that the NEC chaired by Vice president Osinbajo had recommended that petro be sold at N302 per litre, effective February 2022.

Report not true?

The report said the proposals were made by the NEC ad-hoc committee in collaboration with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the right pricing of petrol.

There is been speculations in many areas that the Nigerian government is ready to remove fuel subsidy this year and pay poor and vulnerable Nigerians N5,000 transportation grant for six months.

The president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, said President Buhari is not aware of any plans to remove subsidy on petrol.

Buhari not aware

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that Senate President Ahmed Lawan has said President Muhammadu Buhari did not direct anyone in his administration to implement the removal of petroleum subsidy.

In a report by Daily Trust, Lawan said this after meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, January 18.

He added that he raised the issue with the president because lawmakers were worried about the agitations and protests around the country over the move to end petrol subsidy.

