The Dangote Group pledged shares worth N366 million to support IDPs in Borno State, and promised scholarships for 4,000 girls over six years

Nine organisations signed commitment letters to support Borno’s recovery, while Airtel secured approval to install telecommunications towers in the state

The Borno State Government offered tax waivers, land allocations and other incentives to attract investors and boost economic recovery

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Dangote Group has pledged shares valued at N366 million to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and returnees in Borno State, alongside a scholarship initiative aimed at expanding access to education for girls.

The commitments were announced at the end of a two-day private sector roundtable on durable solutions to internal displacement in Borno State, held in Lagos over the weekend.

Dangote Moves to Support IDPs With N366m Shares, 6,000 Girls to Get Scholarships

Source: UGC

Dauda Iliya, the media adviser to the Borno State governor, disclosed the outcome of the meeting in Maiduguri, noting that the event attracted more than 20 private sector leaders.

Participants represented industries including banking, telecommunications, trade, impact investment, infrastructure and housing. Representatives of United Nations agencies, including the UNHCR, IOM and UNDP, also attended the meeting.

Dangote Foundation pledges scholarships for girls

According to Iliya, nine organisations signed formal letters of commitment to support Borno's recovery efforts during the roundtable. Other participating companies collected commitment forms to enable them to complete internal consultations before making final decisions.

Among the major announcements, the Dangote Foundation pledged to sponsor scholarships for 4,000 girls over six years, providing additional educational opportunities in a state affected by years of insurgency.

The group's commitments also included shares valued at N366 million for IDPs and returnees, as part of efforts to support their reintegration and improve their economic prospects.

The roundtable also recorded progress on proposed investments, with two investors receiving land allocation approvals on the first day of the meeting.

Telecommunications company Airtel secured right-of-way approval to install telecom towers across the state. The development is expected to support the expansion of digital connectivity and improve access to telecommunications services.

Borno offers incentives to attract investors

The Borno State Government used the meeting to outline incentives designed to attract businesses and accelerate economic recovery.

Under the proposed arrangements, investors seeking to establish industries in the state were promised land allocations within two weeks, while residential plots would be allocated within 24 hours.

The government also highlighted tax waivers, access to an industrial hub, an international dry port and connections to international markets as part of its investment package.

The measures are intended to encourage private sector participation in rebuilding the state, creating economic opportunities and supporting communities affected by displacement.

Dangote Moves to Support IDPs With N366m Shares, 6,000 Girls to Get Scholarships

Source: UGC

The roundtable brought together government officials, private businesses and development partners to explore investment opportunities that could help displaced residents and returnees rebuild their lives.

The commitments and proposed incentives form part of broader efforts to mobilise private capital and support sustainable recovery in Borno State.

Source: Legit.ng