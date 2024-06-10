The Central Bank of Nigeria publishes the maximum and minimum lending rates for various banks

The publication, released on the CBN website, is part of the apex bank's commitment to transparency and full disclosure

The lending rate is the interest charged by banks when they advance loans to their customers in need of funds

The Central Bank of Nigeria has released the latest maximum and prime lending rates for various Deposit Money banks (DMBs)

The maximum lending rate refers to interest charged by banks for lending to customers with a low credit rating.

Banks charge Prime lending rates to their largest, most secure, and most creditworthy customers on short-term loans.

New lending rates

The new lending rates reflect the rising Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) set by the Central Bank.

Legit.ng reported that in February 2024, the CBN raised the MPR by 750 basis points to 26.25% in May 2024.

According to the CBN's latest data, as of May 17, 2024, 25 out of 31 lending financial institutions offer maximum borrowing interest rates above the MPR to various sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, six lenders offer loans to some sectors at a rate below the benchmark interest rate.

Breakdown of banks' lending rate

Here is a breakdown of what banks charge customers seeking loans in different sectors of the economy.

Access Bank

Maximum lending rate: 28.50%

Borrowing rate for prime customers: 22%

Citi Bank

Maximum interest rate: 28%

Rate for prime customers: 21.50%

Coronation Merchant Bank

Loan rate: 30% for both prime and maximum

Prime rate in mining, quarrying, and manufacturing: 9%

Ecobank

Maximum lending rate: 30%

Prime lending rate: 26.75%

FBN Quest Merchant Bank

Prime rate in agriculture and forestry: 9%

Prime rate in manufacturing: 7%

Maximum lending rate in manufacturing: 30%

FCMB

Maximum loan rate: 40%

Prime lending rate: 22.50%

Fidelity Bank

Prime lending rate: 27%

Maximum rate: 30%

First Bank of Nigeria

Prime lending rate: 25%

Maximum rate: 32%

Prime rate in manufacturing: 15%

FSDH Merchant Bank

Prime rate: 18%

Maximum lending rate: 43%

Prime rate in manufacturing: 9%

Globus Bank Limited

Lending rates: 9% to 29% for prime and maximum rates

Guaranty Trust Bank

Maximum rate for agriculture and manufacturing: 24%

The prime rate for manufacturing: 10%

The prime rate for agriculture: 22%

Rate for mining and quarrying: 9%

Keystone Bank

Prime lending rate: 31%

Maximum rate: 36%

Prime and maximum rates in manufacturing, real estate, and public finance: 12% and 20%

Optimus Bank

Prime lending rate: 23.75%

Maximum rate: 35%

Polaris Bank

Prime rate in certain sectors: 9%

Maximum rates for agriculture and manufacturing: 35% and 32%

Premium Trust

Maximum lending rates: 32% to 33%

Prime rate: 28%

Providus Bank

Maximum rate: 30%

Prime lending rate: 25%

Rand Merchant Bank

Maximum lending rate: 32.5%

Prime lending rates: 22% to 24.75%

Signature Bank

Prime lending rate: 32%

Maximum rate: 35%

Stanbic IBTC Bank

Maximum rate: 50%

Prime lending rate: 8% to 27%

Standard Chartered Bank

Prime rate: 19%

Maximum rate: 26%

Sterling Bank

Prime lending rate: 29%

Maximum rate: 37%

SunTrust Bank

Prime lending rates: 7% to 18%

Maximum rates: 20% to 29%

TitanTrust Bank

Prime lending rates: 25% to 28.50%

Maximum rates: 25% to 36%

United Bank for Africa (UBA)

Borrowing rates for prime customers: 28.50%

Maximum rate: 32%

Union Bank

Prime lending rate: 19.65%

Maximum rate: 35%

Unity Bank

Lending rates: 9% to 30%

Maximum rate: 38%

Wema Bank

Prime lending rate: 32.50%

Maximum rate: 34.50%

Zenith Bank

Prime lending rate: 25.28%

Maximum rate: 30%

