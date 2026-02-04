Findings by BudgIT Tracka found that only about 52% of FG capital projects in the 2024 budget were completed nationwide

Katsina state recorded the highest project completion rate at 85.84%, followed by Rivers state with 74.26 per cent

The nonprofit organisation noted that several states had large numbers of projects left undone despite fund disbursement

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s federal government recorded uneven outcomes in the execution of capital projects captured in the 2024 budget, despite official claims of strong overall performance, Business Day reported.

A provisional 2024 Budget Performance Report released by the Budget Office showed an implementation rate of about 80% across capital and recurrent spending, according to the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun. However, an independent assessment by BudgIT’s Tracka platform paints a more varied picture across states.

Katsina state recorded the highest project completion rate at 85.84%. Photo: NurPhoto, Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

In a report released by BudgIT Tracka, the civic organisation said only 52.10% of the N10.8 trillion capital expenditure component of the 2024 federal budget had been completed as of the review period. Another 23.91% of projects were still ongoing, while about 24% were classified as abandoned, not executed, or fraudulently delivered, despite funds being released.

BudgIT noted that many of the affected projects fall under programmes meant to support grassroots development, including Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIPs) and initiatives linked to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

How the assessment was conducted

According to Joshua Osiyemi, head of Tracka at BudgIT, project tracking began in October 2024 after funds were released for the capital component of the N34 trillion federal budget. He explained that the exercise was extended to December 2025 due to repeated extensions of the 2024 budget implementation timeline.

Tracka monitored 2,760 federal capital projects across 30 states, assessing whether projects were completed, ongoing, abandoned, not executed, or fraudulently delivered. The results were then used to rank states based on actual project completion outcomes.

Top 10 states by project completion rate

1. Katsina State

Katsina emerged as the top-performing state with an 85.84% completion rate. Tracka reviewed 114 projects valued at N26.79 billion, finding 89 completed and 17 ongoing. One project was flagged as fraudulently delivered, while seven were not executed.

2. Rivers State

Rivers ranked second with a 74.26% completion rate. Out of 82 projects worth N10.87 billion, 64 were completed, three were ongoing, one was abandoned, and 14 were not executed.

3. Bauchi State

Bauchi placed third with a 71.57% completion rate. Tracka tracked 108 projects valued at N10.17 billion, with 61 completed, 26 ongoing, nine abandoned, six not executed and six flagged as fraudulently delivered.

4. Gombe State

Gombe recorded a 66.67% completion rate. Of the 111 projects reviewed and valued at N54.23 billion, 74 were completed, 29 were ongoing, while eight were not executed.

5. Kano State

Kano posted a 65.69% completion rate. Tracka examined 103 projects worth N15.28 billion, finding 67 completed, 20 ongoing, one abandoned, and 15 not executed.

6. Niger State

Niger ranked sixth with a 64.49% completion rate. Tracka reported 69 completed projects and 34 ongoing, with one fraudulently delivered and two not executed. BudgIT also raised concerns about reporting accuracy, noting unusually high valuations amounting to N1.27 trillion.

7. Cross River State

Cross River stood out for having no abandoned, undone or fraudulently delivered projects. Tracka reported that 62.5% of projects were completed, while the remaining 37.5% were ongoing.

BudgIT says the report is meant to strengthen transparency and public accountability. Photo: NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

8. Enugu State

Enugu ranked eighth with a 61.96% completion rate. Of 92 projects valued at N11.56 billion, 57 were completed, 34 were ongoing, and one was not executed.

9. FCT, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory recorded a 60.23% completion rate. Tracka tracked 98 projects worth N44.04 billion, with 53 completed, 22 ongoing, and 23 not executed.

10. Kaduna State

Kaduna completed the top 10 list with a 59% completion rate. Out of 83 projects valued at N97.88 billion, 49 were completed, 15 ongoing, 17 not executed and two flagged as fraudulently delivered.

States with the lowest completion rates

At the bottom of the ranking were Delta, Ondo, Yobe, Benue and Adamawa states. Delta recorded the lowest completion rate at 15.63%, followed by Ondo (24.51%), Yobe (29.63%), Benue (30%) and Adamawa (33.64%).

BudgIT noted that in Delta state, only 11 out of 87 projects valued at N5.10 billion were completed, while 45 projects remained unexecuted despite funds being released.

Explaining the purpose of the exercise, Osiyemi said Tracka aims to promote transparency, verify fund utilisation and demand accountability for the N7.8 trillion disbursed for capital projects. He added that the findings help citizens understand that budgetary allocation does not always translate into real-world delivery.

FG disburses N2.45trn to states for infrastructure, security

Legit.ng earlier reported that state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) received a total of N2.45 trillion from the federal government between March 2024 and August 2025 to support infrastructure development and security interventions.

According to internal documents from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), the funds were disbursed over 17 months under a special intervention programme financed through non-oil revenue savings.

However, despite the scale of the intervention, concerns have continued to grow over how the funds are being used by state governments

Source: Legit.ng