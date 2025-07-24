A recent ranking has listed 10 African countries with high electricity Access on the continent, with some hitting the 100% mark

The ranking showed that countries like Ghana have one of the highest electricity access in the sub-region

The new list comes amid plans by the Nigerian government to increase electricity access to 8,500MW by 2026

Electricity access is a cornerstone of economic development, public health, and overall quality of life.

While many parts of Africa still grapple with significant energy deficits, several nations are making impressive strides toward universal electricity access.

Where is Nigeria on the list?

Their success offers valuable lessons, particularly for countries like Nigeria, which despite its vast resources, faces persistent challenges in providing reliable power to its citizens.

Here are 10 African countries leading the way in electricity access, highlighting what sets them apart and drawing parallels to Nigeria's ongoing struggles:

Egypt (100% Electricity Access)

Egypt has achieved a remarkable 100% national electricity access rate. Its strategic investments in both traditional and renewable energy sources, coupled with ambitious plans to become an energy hub, have been instrumental.

Morocco (100% Electricity Access)

Morocco also boasts 100% electricity access, a testament to its long-term vision and significant investments in infrastructure, particularly in renewable energy like solar and wind power, aiming for 52% renewable energy by 2030.

Tunisia (100% Electricity Access)

Tunisia has achieved universal access, meeting all its domestic consumption needs primarily through natural gas and a growing focus on renewable energy.

Algeria (99.8% Electricity Access)

With nearly universal access, Algeria's success is largely attributed to its extensive natural gas resources, which power the vast majority of its electricity generation.

Mauritius (Nearly 100% Electricity Access)

A small island nation, Mauritius stands out for its near-universal electricity access, driven by a diversified energy mix and a commitment to sustainable power.

Gabon (93.5% Electricity Access)

Gabon has a high rate of electricity access, especially in urban areas, and is working towards a sustainable energy mix that includes biomass, natural gas, and hydropower.

Cape Verde (97.1% Electricity Access)

This island nation off the West African coast has made significant progress in electrification, leveraging its unique geography for renewable energy sources.

Comoros (89.9% Electricity Access)

Another island nation, Comoros, has achieved a relatively high electricity access rate, demonstrating consistent efforts in expanding its grid.

South Africa (86.5% Electricity Access)

As one of Africa's most industrialised nations, South Africa has a robust electricity infrastructure, though it relies heavily on coal and is actively diversifying its energy sources.

Ghana (85.1% Electricity Access)

Ghana has made significant strides in increasing electricity access, with a mix of hydropower, thermal energy, and gas contributing to its power supply.

Nigeria's electricity conundrum: A stark contrast

While these African nations illuminate the path forward, Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation and largest economy, faces a starkly different reality.

With an electricity access rate hovering around 60% (and even lower in rural areas), and millions still without reliable power, Nigeria's electricity challenges are multifaceted and deeply ingrained.

That idle power plants litter the landscape

Recently, Deji Adeleke, Nigerian billionaire and businessman, disclosed that his 1,250MW plant was lying idle waiting to be evacuated into the national grid.

Nigeria’s electricity challenges are multifaceted, including inadequate generation capacity, which has hovered around 5,000MW; weak transmission and distribution; dependence on generators; and policy inconsistencies, among others.

The success stories of the top-performing African nations highlight several critical areas where Nigeria can learn and adapt:

By studying the successes of its African counterparts and implementing targeted reforms, Nigeria can move closer to achieving universal electricity access, unlocking its immense economic potential, and improving the lives of its citizens.

Experts explain reasons for poor electricity supply in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Chartered Institute of Power Engineers of Nigeria (CIPEN) has attributed Nigeria's ongoing electricity crisis to political interference and the government's failure to appoint qualified professionals to manage the power sector.

During a press briefing in Abuja to commemorate the institute’s second anniversary, CIPEN President and Chairman-in-Council, Israel Abraham, emphasised that the sector's most significant challenges stem from political influence and the appointment of individuals lacking the necessary expertise.

Recall that a 2025 World Bank report recently highlighted that Nigeria has the highest number of people without access to electricity, with 86.8 million individuals affected.

