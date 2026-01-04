FGN–ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme opens applications for young Nigerians to develop crucial digital skills

The initiative aims to bridge gaps in the digital economy and empower youth entrepreneurship in Nigeria

Participants will gain practical skills, mentorship, and opportunities to enter the competitive digital marketplace

Applications have opened for the FGN–ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme, a nationwide digital skills and entrepreneurship initiative delivered through a partnership between Wema Bank and the Federal Government of Nigeria, via the Office of the Vice President.

The programme is designed to equip young Nigerians with future-ready digital, entrepreneurial, and professional skills aligned with the realities of a rapidly changing global economy.

President Bola Tinubu's government partners Wema Bank to train Nigerians. Credit: State House

By blending structured learning, mentorship, and practical exposure, the initiative aims to unlock youth potential, stimulate innovation, and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in the digital age.

Why the programme matters

Nigeria has one of the largest youth populations in the world, a demographic advantage that holds enormous promise for economic growth and innovation. Yet, many young people remain excluded from opportunities in the digital economy due to limited access to relevant skills, mentorship, and career pathways.

The FGN–ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme seeks to bridge this gap by creating clear, structured routes for skills development, entrepreneurship, and career advancement.

Beyond individual benefits, the initiative aligns with national development priorities by supporting job creation, innovation-led growth, and a more resilient, future-focused workforce.

By empowering young Nigerians with in-demand digital competencies, the programme also contributes to reducing unemployment and underemployment while positioning participants to compete locally and globally.

What participants will gain

The programme offers a comprehensive ecosystem that connects learning with real-world application. Participants will have access to:

Digital and innovation-focused skills training tailored to current market needs

Entrepreneurship development, including incubation and business support

Mentorship from experienced industry professionals and experts

Career-focused learning tracks for both employed and aspiring professionals

Access to tools, professional networks, and growth opportunities to scale ideas and careers

This holistic approach ensures that beneficiaries are not only trained but also supported to apply their skills in practical, income-generating ways.

Who is eligible to apply

The FGN–ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme is open to young Nigerians who are eager to learn, grow, and contribute meaningfully to the digital economy.

Eligible applicants include:

Young entrepreneurs looking to build or scale digital and innovation-driven businesses

Career-focused professionals seeking to upgrade their digital skills and workplace relevance

Youths with a strong interest in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship

Individuals willing to commit to structured learning, mentorship, and personal development

The programme encourages participation from diverse backgrounds, reflecting its national scope and inclusive focus.

Beyond skills acquisition

More than a training initiative, the FGN–ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme is designed to nurture innovation, promote enterprise creation, and support long-term career growth.

Its tailored learning tracks and hands-on experiences are built around real market demands, ensuring that participants gain skills that are both relevant and sustainable.

Nigerian government invites youths to apply for digital training skills. Credit: State House.

By joining the programme, beneficiaries become part of a broader national effort to build a skilled, adaptable, and competitive workforce capable of thriving in a digital-first economy and driving Nigeria’s long-term growth.

