UK allows new oil, gas drilling in existing North Sea fields

Britain's government signalled Wednesday it could issue permits for oil and gas extraction around existing North Sea fields, despite a promise to halt licences for new production in the area.

Under its energy transition plans, "the government will introduce new Transitional Energy Certificates which will enable limited oil and gas production on or near to existing fields," the government said in a statement.

However, the existing "ban on new licences will end new exploration for offshore oil and gas fields", it added, reiterating a key campaign promise aimed at curbing deadly climate change.

With abundant onshore and offshore wind power, Britain is among Europe's leaders in renewable energy but still relies on natural gas for more than a third of its energy mix.

The announcement comes as part of a plan to develop renewable energy in the North Sea and preserve jobs in the region.

The government said it aims to "manage existing oil and gas fields for their lifespan and not to issue new licences to explore new fields".

US President Donald Trump, a critic of renewables and advocate of reviving oil exploitation, has repeatedly urged Britain to drill more North Sea oil and gas.

Source: AFP