Nigerian airlines are set to resume flight operations to Enugu International Airport following the completion of emergency repairs

FAAN has routinely implemented temporary runway closures at airports across Nigeria to ensure safety

Akanu Ibiam International Airport was previously closed due to a deteriorating runway and outdated landing aids

The Federal Government has announced that Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, will reopen for flight operations on Monday, April 27.

The resumption of flight operations follows the completion of emergency repairs on the runway, which had forced airlines like Air Peace to suspend flights to the airport.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had earlier, on April 18, announced the closure of the airport after a sudden and significant rupture was detected on a critical section of the runway.

Repair works commenced on April 22 and were scheduled to conclude before the targeted reopening date of May 6, 2025.

During the closure, all scheduled flights were diverted to nearby airports to ensure passenger safety and maintain flight operations within the region.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, Mrs Obiageli Orah, confirmed that rehabilitation works had been completed and the runway had been cleared for safe landing and takeoff by FAAN engineers.

FAAN expressed gratitude to airport users and stakeholders for their patience and cooperation during the period of closure and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The statement reads:

"The federal government of Nigeria has announced that Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Enugu State, will reopen for flight operations on Monday, 28th April 2025, following the completion of emergency runway repairs.

"On April 18th, 2025, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) announced that due to a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway, the runway would be shut down for emergency repairs. The work was scheduled to begin on April 22nd and conclude before reopening on May 6th, 2025. However, rehabilitation works on the runway have been completed, and the runway is cleared for landings and takeoffs by the engineers working with FAAN.

"FAAN appreciates all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this time. The authority sincerely apologises for the inconvenience but assures the public that all actions were taken in the interest of safety. FAAN - safe skies, secure airports, seamless travel."

Also, Festus Keyamo reacted to the Enugu airport reopening, he wrote on X:

"Dear compatriots, we worked extra hard to meet the deadline we gave on the repair of the runway of Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu and finished way ahead of the scheduled date. It will now be open for use as from tomorrow (the 28th of April, 2025)"

