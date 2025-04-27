The federal government has announced that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu will reopen on Monday, April 28

A week ahead of plan, the development comes after the site's emergency runway repairs were completed in a flash

The abrupt closure temporarily cut off air transport to the southeast part of Nigeria, a major travel and business hub

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu will reopen on Monday, April 28, according to the federal government

FAAN reaffirmed its dedication to passenger safety and operational integrity. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The development, coming a week ahead of schedule, follows the lightning-fast completion of emergency runway repairs at the site.

The airport was immediately closed for safety concerns on April 18 when the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) discovered a significant crack in the asphalt surface of the runway.

The reopening was originally scheduled on May 6, but FAAN engineers' prompt action has advanced the timing.

“The runway is now cleared for landings and takeoffs,” FAAN said in a statement issued Saturday, thanking stakeholders for their patience during the disruption.

An important hub for travel and business, the southeast region of Nigeria was momentarily cut off from air travel due to the sudden closure.

The airport is an essential component of the country's aviation network, and its traffic volumes have increased recently.

FAAN reaffirmed its dedication to passenger safety and operational integrity by highlighting that the quick repairs were carried out strictly in accordance with safety procedures.

“All actions were taken in the interest of safety,” the agency said, while expressing regret for the inconvenience caused.

It is anticipated that the reopening will boost regional travel and lessen the strain on nearby airports, which have been handling rerouted flights for the past week.

Air Peace suspends operations to Enugu Airport

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has suspended its flight operations to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu due to safety concerns.

The company disclosed in a statement signed by its spokesman, Ejike Ndiulo, that the airline said it was temporarily suspending flights to the airport due to the poor condition of its runway.

Air Peace said the airport failed standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines. The airline said the bad condition of the Enugu runway has caused major disruption to its flight operations.

Enugu airport is an essential component of the country's aviation network. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Air Peace said.

“We regret to inform you that all flights scheduled to Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, are temporarily suspended due to safety concerns regarding the Enugu airport runway. The situation of the Enugu runway has been causing major disruption to Air Peace flights, hence the decision to temporarily suspend further flights into this airport until further notice.

According to a ThisDay report, the airline prioritises safety over convenience. The flight suspension will allow the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to perform the necessary repairs.

Air Peace announced that all scheduled flights into and out of Enugu Airport will now operate from Asaba Airport.

Air Peace announces date to resume operations after NiMet suspended strike

Legit.ng reported that the management of Air Peace has announced that it will fully resume flight operations on Friday, April 25th, following the suspension of the industrial action by staff of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

Recall that NiMet workers commenced an indefinite strike to protest poor wages, among other issues, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. The workers’ action forced Air Peace to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday due to safety concerns.

However, other airlines such as Ibom Air, Arik, and United Nigeria, continued their operations, an act the striking union described as risky.

Source: Legit.ng