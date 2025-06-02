Artificial intelligence is gradually finding its way into several technology and social media platforms, as the competition for market dominance gets heated

Meta has now released the timeline to fully incorporate artificial intelligence for businesses running ads on its platforms

This new development has its implications for content creators, social media managers, and businesses using Meta for ads

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

Meta Platforms Inc. has announced plans to fully automate advertising processes on its platforms using artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the announcement, this automation process will be completed by December 2026 and will simplify the digital advertising processes for businesses.

This announcement comes amid moves from different technology firms to invest in artificial intelligence as a way to attract advertisers in the increasingly competitive digital advertising market.

Business ads on Facebook and Instagram will be powered entirely by AI. Chip Somodevila / Jonathan Raa

Source: Getty Images

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, earlier said there was a need to include AI solutions that would help businesses deliver measurable results at scale.

Zuckerberg described the latest move as one that would create a one-stop AI shop for businesses to set their advertising goal, fix a budget, and let the AI handle the rest.

Snapchat, Pinterest, and Reddit also recently introduced artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions to their platforms to improve advertising efficiency.

What you should know

The Wall Street Journal has shared some highlights of what the AI automation process will entail for businesses on Facebook and Instagram.

Ad creation will be easier as a business only needs to upload a picture of the product and indicate the budget for the advert campaign.

Meta’s AI system will generate the ad copy, visuals, video, and all other details.

The AI will also decide on which platforms to run the ads and how to target users on the platforms.

Meta is also working on including tools to allow real-time personalisation of adverts based on factors like geolocation.

Google ramps up AI features

Recall that Google and OpenAI have also launched artificial intelligence tools to be used in generating videos and image content for use in advertising.

CEO Sundar Pichai said the new AI mode was based on decades of research and would build further on the AI Overviews users get from Google Search.

Ads manager, other jobs under threat

The latest announcement puts several jobs under threat, as it implies that many business owners would not require their services by December 2026.

Mark Zuckerberg said the update will allow businesses run ads with measurable results at scale. Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Businesses would only need to upload a picture of their product on Meta, and the AI-powered platform would run the rest of the advertising process.

Several jobs and business corporations are already threatened with Meta's recent warning to leave Nigeria following the heavy fines from the federal government.

FG slams $220 million fine on Meta, WhatsApp

In related news, WhatsApp and Meta have been fined $220 million by the Nigerian government through the regulators.

This fine was a result of regulatory infractions and breaches of discriminatory data practices in their Nigerian operations.

Meta appealed the first fine, but the tribunal upheld the penalty and added another $30,000 fine along with eight new orders for the company to comply with.

Source: Legit.ng