In 2024, the Nigeria Customs Service introduced the B'Odogwu platform to automate and facilitate cargo clearance from the ports

The command has confirmed how much revenue has been made from the platform in the last eight months of onboarding

The first agent to clear his goods on the B'Odogwu platform confirmed that the process was seamless, and eliminated needless delays associated with cargo clearance

The Nigeria Customs Service, Apapa command, fully onboarded the B’Odogwu platform in May 2025, with a promise to cut down cargo clearance time to two hours.

This full adoption came after months of using the platform across Apapa and Tin Can ports, and resolving the issues that came up.

NCS has announced that the total revenue generated from the B’Odogwu platform since it first commenced in October 2024 has crossed N230 billion.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Ports and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command, Tenny Daniyan, disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN).

Nigeria Customs introduces B’Odogwu system

The B'Odogwu system was first announced last year and comes with features to make cargo clearance seamless.

In December 2024, the NCS integrated 25 banks into the portal to ensure that all payments are made through the platform for enhanced transparency.

Months later, the pilot phase commenced with the integration of the form M processing on the portal.

Even during the pilot phase, over N44 billion was recorded in revenue in October 2024, much higher than the figures before then.

Daniyan explained that while there have been challenges along the way, more than 90% of the issues have been resolved.

He thanked the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, for adopting this technology as it has transformed Customs operations and become the pride of Nigeria.

He said;

“B’Odogwu is working, and it’s working for us; we have realised over N230 billion so far on the platform. If it is not working for you, it means you are not doing the right thing. We thank God all the issues have been resolved. We are posting and posting very well.”

The SUN reports that in 2025 alone, the command has generated about N147.3 billion in revenue, another indicator to confirm that the B’Odogwu is working well.

Comparing the new platform to the former Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS), he said that B’Odogwu is fully Nigerian and all the issues are resolved in Nigeria.

This saves the government billions of naira that were being sent to the originating country whenever issues arose with the NICIS.

With the platform, cargo can now be cleared within two hours and moved from the ports immediately. Photo credit: NCS

NCS sends message to agents and importers

CAC Daniyan encouraged agents and importers to be compliant in their declarations to speed the process and avoid delays. He said;

“If you are a compliant trader, you don’t have issues; we give you one hour, not even two hours, to get your consignment. That is what we are working towards. But we can only achieve one-hour cargo clearance depending on who is making the declaration.”

Speaking at a training session for the clearing agents, Daniyan urged them to support the automation process and ask for help whenever they have challenges.

In an earlier Legit.ng report, the first clearing agent to use the platform, Mr. Olanrewaju Oyebanjo of Bedowick Nigeria Limited, praised the system’s efficiency and speed.

Nigeria Customs cuts cargo clearance down to 2 hours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Customs Service promised that upon full implementation, the B'Odogwu system would help importers clear their goods in hours.

Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), Tin-Can Island Command, Compt. Franklin Onyeka stated that importers would be able to move their goods out of the ports in a minimum of two hours.

This marks a major deviation from the previous situation, where cargo sometimes stayed months at the ports before they were cleared and moved out of the port.

