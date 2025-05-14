Dangote refinery has continued to keep its customers happy with regular price cuts and occasional refunds

The company announced a temporary N10 rebate on every litre of premium motor spirit that customers purchased

After cancelling an earlier scheduled maintenance, Dangote Refinery has informed customers of the end date for the rebate

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

The Dangote Petrochemical Refinery has cancelled the maintenance of its 204,000 barrels per day gasoline-producing unit, earlier scheduled for June 2025.

The refinery had earlier planned to shut down the gasoline-making residue fluid catalytic cracking unit for maintenance repairs and upgrades in June.

However, a report from Reuters on Tuesday said the maintenance was no longer necessary, as the refinery had already carried out emergency essential upgrades and repairs between 7th April and 11th May.

The end of the rebate will revert the ex-depot price of fuel to N835 per litre. Photo credit: Dangote group/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Industry monitor, Industrial Info Resources (IIR) Energy reported that the emergency maintenance led to an increase in the export of residual products, including straight-run fuel oul.

During the same period, exports of finished products, such as jet fuel and gas oil, declined, while petrol imports to Nigeria surged by 24%, reaching 210.54 million litres, the PUNCH reports.

However, the refinery has not released an official statement to confirm this update.

Dangote debunks reports of shutting down units for repairs

In an earlier event in April, the refinery debunked reports of shutting down its gasoline-production unit for repairs.

The reports claimed that the production and supply of several products could be impacted by the shutdown.

A senior official at the refinery confirmed to reporters that production and supply had not paused, and products were still being loaded daily.

Dangote refinery’s N10 rebate on petrol to end

Dangote Refinery customers have been notified that the temporary N10 rebate on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) purchases will end soon.

The customers confirmed that the notice from the company informed them that the rebate will end on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Dangote Refinery had first announced another price slash to N835 per litre, placing it well ahead of competitors in the price war for market dominance.

In addition, the refinery offered customers a N10 rebate to be received after successfully loading the products. This effectively put the price at N825 per litre, allowing marketers more margin for profit and outpricing the competition.

According to a marketer, this rebate is a way for the refinery to offer competitive pricing and gain more market share without announcing an official change in price.

The N10 rebate allowed Dangote partners to sell at lower prices and maintain the edge over competitors. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/contributor

Source: Getty Images

The refinery has not issued a public statement on the rebate, but the message sent to the customers confirms that the N10 rebate would no longer apply after Thursday, May 15.

Dangote Refinery offers a N10 rebate to customers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery was refunding marketers N10 per litre after product loading, effectively reducing the ex-depot petrol price.

The N10 rebate allows marketers to sell petrol at a lower rate to Nigerians buying from their filling stations nationwide.

The price adjustment is part of Dangote’s strategy to dominate the fuel market amid ongoing petrol imports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng