Marketing Analytics Africa Set to Redefine the Future of Marketing in Africa

Source: Original

Marketing Analytics Africa (MAA) is proud to announce the return of its annual marketing conference scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 24th, 2025, at the Landmark Events & Conference Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. This year’s conference, themed “Marketing in the New Economy: Data-Driven Success in Challenging Times”, reflects the urgent need for African marketers, businesses, and policy leaders to evolve with the digital era and economy and reshape Africa’s marketing future.

According to Victor Ojeakhena, the Co-Founder/CEO of Marketing Analytics Africa, the Africa Marketing Technology and E-commerce Conference (AMTEC) is an annual marketing event that brings together thought leaders, executives, marketing innovators, and data strategists from across Africa to explore the latest trends, tools and tactics in martech, e-commerce, data intelligence, and customer experience optimisation, all essential for thriving in today’s economic landscape.

Victor also hinted that this year’s AMTEC event will feature a top lineup marketing professionals like Feyi Olubodun, Managing Partner at Open Squares Africa; Maurice Igugu, the Chief Marketing Officer at Sterling Bank Plc; Tomisin Adetola, Colgate’s Head of Marketing; Chinwe Bode-Akinwande (CBA), Head of Sponsorship and Events at First Bank, among others.

In a show of strong industry collaboration, brands like Colgate, Nutrify, Addmie, Indomie, Ladycare, DStv Nigeria, Dochase, Legit.ng, Cybertron, Accret Experience, among others, have joined MAA as official partners for #AMTEC2025. These partnerships further cement the event’s credibility and impact as Africa’s leading martech and e-commerce knowledge hub.

While disclosing why AMTEC 2025 matters, Victor Ojeakhena hinted that the event has a focus on transformation, insights, and inclusion, thereby aiming to:

Empower brands and marketers with cutting-edge digital marketing strategies.

Showcase the role of data and emerging technologies in achieving scalable growth.

Provide a networking platform for professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors, and

Drive partnerships and collaborations for sustainable innovation across Africa.

AMTEC 2025 is scheduled to take place on the 24th day of May, 2025, at Landmark Events & Conference Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, by 9:00 AM prompt.

Marketing Analytics Africa is calling on all marketing leaders, top executives and professionals, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises who are in search of fresh marketing ideas and innovations, to be part of AMTEC 2025. Registration is currently ongoing, and attendance is absolutely free.

For registration or partnership, visit www.amtec.africa

For sponsorships and media enquiries, contact Oluwakemi or Josephine: +234 913 272 2844 | +234 802 424 6123 or email event@marketinganalytics.africa

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng