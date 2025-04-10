MTN Group president said MTN Nigeria would reduce its ownership position through a public sale as soon as it turns a profit again

As part of its ongoing commitment to bolster local ownership, the organization seeks to lower its ownership from 76 percent to 65 percent

The transaction would be MTN Nigeria's second major retail public offering in Nigeria, following the sale of 575 million shares to local investors in 2021

Ralph Mupita, the president of the MTN Group, has stated that once MTN Nigeria is profitable again, it will lower its ownership stake through a public offering.

According to South African tech journal ITWeb, the group wants to reduce its ownership from 76 percent to 65 percent in keeping with its long-standing pledge to strengthen local ownership.

Mupita, who disclosed the plan during an editors’ roundtable meeting this week, said “The only localisation we have as MTN Group is we have potentially a sell-down in Nigeria at some point in time, approximately 11 percent. This is something we have said long ago, that over time, we would want more Nigerians owning the company, and we are prepared to sell down to 65 percent. We are at around 76 percent,” he said.

After selling 575 million MTN Nigeria shares to local investors in 2021, the deal would be MTN's second significant retail public offering in Nigeria. A 15% greenshoe option was included in the 661.25 million shares that were allotted as a result of the offer being oversubscribed. This decreased MTN's ownership of its Nigerian subsidiary from 78.8% to 75.6%.

Over 126,000 investors, representing roughly 6.5 million contributors, took part in that round, including institutional and individual investors like Nigerian pension funds. MTN Group declared plans to further lower its investment from 75.6 percent to roughly 65 percent at that time in 2022.

The Group would only make a new offer after MTN Nigeria settles its negative equity position and starts paying dividends again, Mupita affirmed. The share price of MTN Nigeria is N235 at the moment.

It had a loss after tax of N400.44 billion, a 192.25 percent increase from N137.02 billion in 2023, even though it reported income of N3.36 trillion in 2024, a 36.03% increase from N2.47 trillion in 2023.

Macroeconomic challenges such as record inflation and a sharp devaluation of the naira, which increased operating expenses and destroyed investor value, were the main causes of this poor performance. The biggest source of earnings for the MTN Group is now MTN South Africa, not MTN Nigeria.

The Group does, however, anticipate a recovery in 2025, pointing to important factors such recent tariff changes, operational reorganizations, and better macroeconomic data in Nigeria.

During the discussion, Mupita emphasized that the Group expects Nigeria's service income to return in a V-shape. He cited recent structural changes like the elimination of gasoline subsidies, the stabilization of the naira, and increased accessibility to dollars.

“The continued normalisation of these factors, particularly naira stability, should have positive impacts on consumer spending power and our business operations,” Mupita noted in the Group’s financial statement for 2024 recently.

