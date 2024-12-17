After gaining regulatory approval to start operating non-scheduled charter flights, the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport is starting to take shape

With ValueJet Airline now operating, the government intends to begin scheduled domestic flights in January or February 2025

The expected start of the charter flights according to reports was celebrated as a major milestone for the airport

Ahead of the start of scheduled flight operations, the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport, which is situated in the Ilisan-Iperu axis of Ogun State, is beginning to take shape after receiving regulatory authority to begin non-scheduled charter flights.

The government plans to start scheduled domestic flights in January or February 2025, with ValueJet Airline currently in place.

The anticipated commencement of the charter flights was hailed as a significant breakthrough for the airport.

In the same vein, negotiations are still going on with other airlines to start operating at the airport as officials finalize the necessary paperwork to obtain final approval from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the regulatory body, to start full operations.

According to Daily Trust, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), the highest aviation regulatory body in the NCAA, visited the airport recently and unanimously declared it to be world-class and an honor for Ogun State.

Engr. Ade Akinsanya, the state's commissioner for works, informed reporters Wednesday that the airport is prepared to launch charter flights.

During a tour of the airport, he spoke with Capt. Dapo Olumide, the airport consultant, and Engr. Gbenga Dairo, the Commissioner for Transportation.

According to Akinsanya, the permanent terminal building is 90% finished, and the airport is 95% finished.

In addition to the mobile tower that now serves the airport, the airport also has a temporary terminal that is used to run charter flights.

Along with a contemporary fire station, the permanent Control Tower, a five-story structure with cutting-edge amenities, has also been finished.

The commissioner said,

“The runway is the longest in Nigeria for now, which is 3.4 km and a safety zone of 600 m to make it 4km. The Control Tower is ready, the equipment is in place and functional.

“We will move from the Mobile Tower to the main Control Tower. Where we are today, I can tell you that we are ready to go once we get approval. We have approval for charter flights.”

According to the transportation commissioner, the state is using its agricultural potential to propel the airport project.

He added,

“It’s an important project that will stand the test of time and the success will be anchored on the agro cargo activities within the airport but we will cater for passengers as well.

“Ogun state is privileged to be the gateway state because wherever you are going to in Nigeria, you have to pass through the gateway state whether by road, railway or air. We are confident that investment in this project will be fruitful. This investment is an important one and a strategic step.”

Capt. Olumide clarified that the state was attempting to obtain an operational permit rather than an aerodrome certification, which is why the airport's takeoff was delayed.

Ogun Misses Timeline to Open Longest Runway Airport

Legit.ng had reported that Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun state, has said that passenger operations will commence at the state’s agro-cargo airport in 2024.

He said this in his New Year message to Ogun residents, assuring that the state would witness unprecedented infrastructure development in 2024.

The governor said his administration will redouble efforts to meet people’s needs.

